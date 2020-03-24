The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies US Charts week ending March 3rd.
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Jumanji: The Next Level
Scroll to continue with content
2. Onward
3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
4. Contagion
5. Knives Out
6. Bombshell
7. The Invisible Man (2020)
8. Spies in Disguise
9. Ford v Ferrari
10. Uncut Gems
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Uncut Gems
2. Human Capital
3. The Postcard Killings
4. Call Me By Your Name
5. The Commitments
6. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
7. Ex Machina
8. Darkest Hour
9. Swallow
10. Code 8
The Associated Press