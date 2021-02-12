The top 10 romantic movie scenes you should watch for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day may look a a bit different this year but nothing can take away the joy of watch a nostalgic romantic clips from our favourite movies.

If you're still trying to figure out what romantic films to watch to get you into the Valentine's Day spirit, Kuoni, the U.K. travel group, searched YouTube to determine the top 10 most popular and most loved romantic movie scenes people are watching on the site, which features Canadian heartthrob Ryan Gosling.

1. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) – 'Can’t Take My Eyes Off You' singing scene

Among the notable roles Heath Ledger had before his tragic death in 2008, including Joker in The Dark Knight and Ennis Del Mar in Brokeback Mountain, we got to see a broody Ledger as Patrick Verona in 10 Things I Hate About You, a rom-com based on The Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare.

One iconic moment in the movie will always be remembered, when Ledger's character sings and dances to Julia Stiles, who plays Kat Startford, which may be a bit cringey but incredibly charming and goofy in all the right ways. It's no wonder people keep watching this clip, it's a great one.

2. Blue Valentine (2010) - 'You Always Hurt the One You Love' singing scene

Although the Canadian didn't make the top spot, Ryan Gosling came in a close second for his emotionally-charged role as Dean in Blue Valentine, alongside Michelle Williams. If you're looking for an uplifting Valentine's Day movie to watch this might not be the one for you but if you need a good cry, which we all do at times, Gosling and Williams have you covered.

The scene people are watching over and over again is similar to the 10 Things I Hate About You clip, because this is another instance of a guy serenading the girl he loves. Gosling's voice paired with Williams' dancing is just so pure, raw and loving, an adorable moment to watch.

3. Up (2009) – Carl and Ellie life montage

Pixar is known for creating some really loving moments in their films, but Up will have a special place in a lot of people's hearts for making us smile, laugh and cry all in the course of one movie. Not just cry, a full-fledged ugly cry, specially in the funeral scene. Even when you know it's coming, it still gets you every single time.

4. A Walk To Remember (2002) – The bucket list scene

If you're a child of the '90s, you likely first saw Mandy Moore dancing and singing in her music videos for hits like "Candy" and "I Wanna Be With You" but in 2002, off the back of The Princess Diaries, Moore returned to the movie screen with A Walk To Remember as Jamie Sullivan, based on the book by Nicholas Sparks - there couldn't really be a most romantic movie scenes list without a mention of Sparks.

Jamie is a high school student who has cancer but while her treatment isn't working, she's also falling in love with Landon Carter, played by Shane West. In true rom-com fashion, Landon helps Jamie complete her bucket list. This is likely a lot of people's "guilty pleasure" movie.

5. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) – 'Dirty Dancing' lift scene

Ryan Gosling is back on the list but this time in a more uplifting choice with Crazy, Stupid, Love, alongside Emma Stone. We'll let you decide whether this version of the famous Dirty Dancing lift scene or the original from the 1987 film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey is better, but regardless, Canada's always happy to see more Gosling.

6. 500 Days of Summer (2009) – Running round Ikea scene

500 Days of Summer with Zooey Deschanel (Summer) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Tom) quickly become one of the most iconic rom-coms. The quirky energy of both Deschanel and Gordon-Levitt, and the smart writing, sets the movie apart from anything else in the same genre. It's not pretentious, it's not too corny, we could watch Tom and Summer in Ikea all day.

7. The Wedding Singer (1998) – 'Grow Old With Me' singing scene on an airplane

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are both comedy geniuses and The Wedding Singer is a great pick for a movie to watch on Valentine's Day.

Apparently people really love searching for clips of actor's singing because here's another instance of someone proclaiming their love in song - but we all know rom-coms have their formula.

8. Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) – Bridget and Mark Darcy’s kiss in the snow

If you're a Bridget Jones's Diary fan you're probably really a fan of these films, since they have such a massive following. This scene when Bridget (Renée Zellweger) and Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) kiss leads to the iconic "nice boys don't kiss like that" line.

9. You’ve Got Mail (1998) – 'I wanted it to be you' ending scene

Is there anyone more charming than Tom Hanks? You’ve Got Mail may be one of the more underrated rom-coms because Hanks and Meg Ryan are just a delight. This movie definitely deserve more love so give it a watch to celebrate Valentine's Day.

10. Titanic (1997) – 'I’m flying' scene

This one doesn't need any explanation or preamble. It's Titanic, it's Leonardo DiCaprio, it's Kate Winslet, and it's one of the most iconic movie scenes ever. Let's not forget it's all set to a song by a Canadian diva, Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."