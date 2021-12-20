The top 10 most popular liquors during Christmas and why you should grab yours now

As Christmas draws closer, you may be stocking up on your favorite liquors for holiday cocktails.

Alexis Doctolero, vice president of Liquor.com, said her team has noticed an uptick in sales and trends around Christmas cocktails, such as the Hot Toddy and mulled wine. The main ingredient for most of these drinks? Popular liquors such as Glenfiddich's malt scotches and Don Julio tequila.

"People tend to fall back on nostalgia and what feels more like home during the holidays, so we often see the same trends and interest in liquors during this season," Doctolero said.

Andrew DeMount, spokesperson for Altria Group, a Virginia-based liquor company, said Christmas liquor favorites tend to stay the same each year. Adults lean toward warm or hot-tempered cocktails and spiced rums or malt scotches.

Among nationwide supply chain shortages, DeMount said, liquor companies have largely been unaffected. Most companies ordered "enough supply to last two Christmases," but that doesn't mean your favorite liquor will be easy to find close to Dec. 25.

Doctolero said some liquors are more likely to sell out because they pair perfectly with popular Christmas cocktails such as spiked eggnog, Hot Toddy's, "boozy hot chocolate" and Irish Coffee. In terms of popular whiskeys, she said she's seen a high interest in Triple Crown Butterscotch and Ballantine's Christmas Reserve.

"Consumers love these Christmas cocktails because they can substitute their favorite and most popular liquors like Bacardi and Captain Morgan," Doctolero said.

DeMount said he's noticed spikes in national sales of Bacardi, spiced rums and "warm weathered drinks" such as hot buttered rum. Though trends in popular cocktails change year-round, he said most people, including himself, stick to their favorite liquor.

Hot Toddy's are traditionally made with lemon, demerara sugar, your favorite Scotch whisky and fresh nutmeg, according to Food Network's recipe. Hot buttered rum includes dark brown sugar, unsalted butter, honey, ground cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves. The hot drink includes boiling water and your choice of spiced rum, according to Food Network's recipe.

Based on DeMount and Doctolero's predictions and liquor trends, here are the top 10 brands to grab before they sell out at your liquor store.

1. Wild Turkey 101

2. Captain Morgan Black Spiced Rum

3. Bacardi Silver

4. Cruzan Aged Dark Rum

5. Baileys Irish Cream

6. Hennessy Black

7. The Singleton Malt Scotch Whisky

8. El Jimador Silver

9. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge Orange Liqueur

10. Don Q Rum Reserva 7

