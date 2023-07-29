Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Lincoln last week

A house in Lincoln that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lincoln in the past week.

In total, 35 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $663,387. The average price per square foot ended up at $336.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of July 16 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$695,000, single-family house in the 2500 block of Century Oak Drive The 2,265 square-foot single-family home in the 2500 block of Century Oak Drive, Lincoln, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $695,000, $307 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $700,000, detached house in the 2300 block of Stepping Stone Lane The sale of the single-family home in the 2300 block of Stepping Stone Lane, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $700,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,626 square feet. The price per square foot was $431. $775,000, single-family home in the 1900 block of Mary Rose Lane A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence in the 1900 block of Mary Rose Lane in Lincoln. The price was $775,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,068 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $375. $775,000, single-family residence in the 600 block of Orchid Lane The property in the 600 block of Orchid Lane in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,967 square feet. The price per square foot is $394. $900,000, single-family house in the 2200 block of Donovan Drive The property in the 2200 block of Donovan Drive in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 4,352 square feet. The price per square foot is $207. $928,000, detached house in the 2100 block of Hidden Hills Lane The sale of the single family residence in the 2100 block of Hidden Hills Lane in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $928,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,264 square feet. The price per square foot was $410. $929,000, single-family residence in the 1100 block of Fairway Valley Lane The 2,280 square-foot single-family house in the 1100 block of Fairway Valley Lane in Lincoln has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $929,000, $407 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. $1.1 million, single-family home in the 1700 block of Bella Circle The sale of the single family residence in the 1700 block of Bella Circle in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $1,085,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,801 square feet. The price per square foot was $387. $1.2 million, single-family home in the 400 block of Serene Estates Lane The 2,454 square-foot detached house in the 400 block of Serene Estates Lane in Lincoln has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $1,185,000, $483 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. $1.4 million, single-family residence in the 3000 block of Anastasia Way The property in the 3000 block of Anastasia Way in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $1,405,000. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 4,015 square feet. The price per square foot is $350.

