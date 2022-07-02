Top 10 most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento in June?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $2.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in East Sacramento in June.

In total, 20 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $906,375. The average price per square foot was $556.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in June, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$720,000, single-family residence in the 5400 block of T Street The 1,152 square-foot single-family home in the 5400 block of T Street, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $720,000, $625 per square foot. The house was built in 1951. $765,000, detached house in the 5200 block of Moddison Avenue A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 5200 block of Moddison Avenue in Sacramento. The price was $765,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1957 and the living area totals 1,690 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $453. $800,000, single-family house in the 4200 block of F Street The 1,161 square-foot detached house in the 4200 block of F Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $800,000, $689 per square foot. The house was built in 1947. $885,000, single-family home in the 5200 block of J Street The property in the 5200 block of J Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $885,000. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 1,451 square feet. The price per square foot is $610. $950,000, single-family residence in the 1900 block of 49th Street The sale of the single-family home in the 1900 block of 49th Street, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $950,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1939 and has a living area of 1,840 square feet. The price per square foot was $516. $970,000, single-family home in the 400 block of Gunther Way The sale of the single family residence in the 400 block of Gunther Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $970,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 3,069 square feet. The price per square foot was $316. $1.1 million, single-family house in the 5600 block of Camellia Avenue The property in the 5600 block of Camellia Avenue in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $1,100,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,678 square feet. The price per square foot is $299. $1.5 million, detached house in the 4400 block of G Street The 2,435 square-foot single-family residence in the 4400 block of G Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,495,000, $614 per square foot. The house was built in 1914. $1.8 million, single-family home in the 1200 block of 42nd Street A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 1200 block of 42nd Street in Sacramento. The price was $1,750,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1930 and the living area totals 2,210 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $792. $2.1 million, single-family residence in the 1000 block of 44th Street The property in the 1000 block of 44th Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $2,100,000. The house was built in 1929 and has a living area of 2,274 square feet. The price per square foot is $923.

