Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $795,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the last week.

In total, 29 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $519,724, $315 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of June 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$575,000, single-family home in the 100 block of Forastera Circle The property in the 100 block of Forastera Circle in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $575,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,804 square feet. The price per square foot is $319. $585,000, single-family residence in the 2300 block of Spitfire Way The 1,694 square-foot single-family house in the 2300 block of Spitfire Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $585,000, $345 per square foot. The house was built in 2018. $590,000, detached house in the 5600 block of Bridgecross Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 5600 block of Bridgecross Drive in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $590,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,557 square feet. The price per square foot was $379. $599,000, single-family house in the first block of Jackdaw Court The 1,705 square-foot single-family residence in the first block of Jackdaw Court in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $599,000, $351 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. $604,500, detached house in the 2900 block of Ottumwa Drive A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 2900 block of Ottumwa Drive in Sacramento. The price was $604,500 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 2,300 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263. $605,000, single-family residence in the 5000 block of Trouville Lane The property in the 5000 block of Trouville Lane in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $605,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,872 square feet. The price per square foot is $323. $615,000, single-family home in the 2300 block of Spitfire Way The sale of the single-family home in the 2300 block of Spitfire Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $615,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 1,992 square feet. The price per square foot was $309. $640,000, single-family house in the 2300 block of Burberry Way A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 2300 block of Burberry Way in Sacramento. The price was $640,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 2,362 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $271. $710,000, single-family residence in the 2400 block of Krameria Avenue The property in the 2400 block of Krameria Avenue in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $710,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,293 square feet. The price per square foot is $310. $795,000, single-family house in the 4500 block of Windsong Street The sale of the single family residence in the 4500 block of Windsong Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $795,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,405 square feet. The price per square foot was $331.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.