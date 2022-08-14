Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

    Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

    Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

    Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

    Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

    Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

    Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

    Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

    Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

Sac Bee Bot
·4 min read

A house in Sacramento that sold for $651,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the past week.

In total, 16 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $519,906, $318 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of August 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $520,000, detached house in the 1800 block of Alice Way

    The sale of the detached house in the 1800 block of Alice Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $520,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,665 square feet. The price per square foot was $312.

  2. $526,000, single-family residence in the 4900 block of Kokomo Drive

    The property in the 4900 block of Kokomo Drive in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $526,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,062 square feet. The price per square foot is $255.

  3. $530,000, single-family home in the 5000 block of Trouville Lane

    The property in the 5000 block of Trouville Lane in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $530,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,583 square feet. The price per square foot is $335.

  4. $540,000, single-family house in the 3800 block of Innovator Drive

    A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 3800 block of Innovator Drive in Sacramento. The price was $540,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 1,630 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $331.

  5. $550,000, single-family house in the 400 block of Candela Circle

    The 1,681 square-foot single-family house in the 400 block of Candela Circle in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $550,000, $327 per square foot. The house was built in 2006.

  6. $580,000, single-family residence in the first block of Bridgehome Court

    The 1,717 square-foot single-family house in the first block of Bridgehome Court, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $580,000, $338 per square foot. The house was built in 2020.

  7. $595,000, detached house in the 1100 block of Daisy Ridge Way

    The sale of the single family residence in the 1100 block of Daisy Ridge Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $595,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 1,883 square feet. The price per square foot was $316.

  8. $629,000, single-family home in the 200 block of Battlecreek Circle

    The sale of the single family residence in the 200 block of Battlecreek Circle in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $629,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,080 square feet. The price per square foot was $302.

  9. $650,000, single-family home in the 300 block of Orrington Circle

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 300 block of Orrington Circle in Sacramento. The price was $650,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,191 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $297.

  10. $651,000, single-family residence in the 5300 block of Dasco Way

    The 1,709 square-foot detached house in the 5300 block of Dasco Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $651,000, $381 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

    VANCOUVER — Former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard has been given a wild-card berth at the Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament. Bouchard will play for the first time since sustaining a right shoulder injury at a March 2021 tournament in Mexico. She underwent arthroscopic surgery on the shoulder in June 2021. The 28-year-old from Westmount, Que., reached her career high ranking during a breakout 2014 season that included an appearance in the Wimbledon final and the semifinals of the Australian Ope