Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Lincoln in June?

Sac Bee Bot
·4 min read

A house in Lincoln that sold for $3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Lincoln in June.

In total, 98 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $779,408, $346 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in June, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $1.1 million, single-family house in the 2000 block of Sutter View Lane

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 2000 block of Sutter View Lane in Lincoln. The price was $1,075,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,636 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $408.

  2. $1.1 million, single-family residence in the 800 block of Cottonwood Court

    The 2,801 square-foot single-family house in the 800 block of Cottonwood Court, Lincoln, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,100,000, $393 per square foot. The house was built in 2000.

  3. $1.1 million, detached house in the 400 block of Calistoga Court

    The sale of the single-family home in the 400 block of Calistoga Court, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $1,126,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,636 square feet. The price per square foot was $427.

  4. $1.2 million, single-family home in the 2500 block of Old Kenmare Road

    The property in the 2500 block of Old Kenmare Road in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $1,180,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,863 square feet. The price per square foot is $305.

  5. $1.3 million, single-family home in the 1100 block of Fairway Valley Lane

    The 3,073 square-foot single-family residence in the 1100 block of Fairway Valley Lane in Lincoln has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,295,000, $421 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

  6. $1.4 million, single-family residence in the 200 block of Estrella Place

    The sale of the single family residence in the 200 block of Estrella Place in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $1,390,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,801 square feet. The price per square foot was $496.

  7. $1.4 million, single-family house in the 200 block of Shadow Lake Place

    The property in the 200 block of Shadow Lake Place in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $1,410,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,801 square feet. The price per square foot is $503.

  8. $1.8 million, detached house in the 300 block of Flores Court

    The property in the 300 block of Flores Court in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $1,800,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 4,878 square feet. The price per square foot is $369.

  9. $2.4 million, detached house in the 1600 block of Camino Verdera

    The sale of the single family residence in the 1600 block of Camino Verdera in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $2,400,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2011 and has a living area of 5,009 square feet. The price per square foot was $479.

  10. $3 million, single-family house in the 200 block of Rua Esperanza

    The 4,780 square-foot single-family house in the 200 block of Rua Esperanza in Lincoln has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $3,000,000, $628 per square foot. The house was built in 2017.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

