Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the past week.

In total, 34 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $581,691. The average price per square foot was $335.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of July 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$650,000, single-family house in the 600 block of Alcantar Circle The property in the 600 block of Alcantar Circle in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,146 square feet. The price per square foot is $303. $685,000, single-family residence in the 4000 block of Crete Island Lane The sale of the single family residence in the 4000 block of Crete Island Lane in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $685,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,048 square feet. The price per square foot was $334. $689,000, detached house in the 3900 block of Pozzallo Lane The sale of the single-family residence in the 3900 block of Pozzallo Lane, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $689,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2010 and has a living area of 2,828 square feet. The price per square foot was $244. $725,000, single-family home in the 4000 block of Don River Lane The 2,206 square-foot detached house in the 4000 block of Don River Lane in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $725,000, $329 per square foot. The house was built in 2016. $725,000, detached house in the 4300 block of Echo Lake Way A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 4300 block of Echo Lake Way in Sacramento. The price was $725,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2017 and the living area totals 2,478 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $293. $735,500, single-family home in the 5000 block of Kokomo Drive The 2,668 square-foot detached house in the 5000 block of Kokomo Drive, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $735,500, $276 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $740,000, single-family house in the first block of Arvis Court The property in the first block of Arvis Court in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $740,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,052 square feet. The price per square foot is $242. $750,000, single-family residence in the 2700 block of Macon Drive The property in the 2700 block of Macon Drive in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,389 square feet. The price per square foot is $314. $780,000, single-family residence in the 3900 block of Crete Island Lane The property in the 3900 block of Crete Island Lane in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $780,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,048 square feet. The price per square foot is $381. $1.3 million, detached house in the 2400 block of Judith Resnik Avenue A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 2400 block of Judith Resnik Avenue in Sacramento. The price was $1,250,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2016 and the living area totals 1,309 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $955.

