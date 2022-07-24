Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

  • 1/6

    Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

    Google Streetview
  • 2/6

    Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

    Google Streetview
  • 3/6

    Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

    Google Streetview
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/6

    Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

    Google Streetview
  • 5/6

    Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

    Google Streetview
  • 6/6

    Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week

    Google Streetview
Sac Bee Bot
·4 min read

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the past week.

In total, 34 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $581,691. The average price per square foot was $335.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of July 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $650,000, single-family house in the 600 block of Alcantar Circle

    The property in the 600 block of Alcantar Circle in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,146 square feet. The price per square foot is $303.

  2. $685,000, single-family residence in the 4000 block of Crete Island Lane

    The sale of the single family residence in the 4000 block of Crete Island Lane in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $685,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,048 square feet. The price per square foot was $334.

  3. $689,000, detached house in the 3900 block of Pozzallo Lane

    The sale of the single-family residence in the 3900 block of Pozzallo Lane, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $689,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2010 and has a living area of 2,828 square feet. The price per square foot was $244.

  4. $725,000, single-family home in the 4000 block of Don River Lane

    The 2,206 square-foot detached house in the 4000 block of Don River Lane in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $725,000, $329 per square foot. The house was built in 2016.

  5. $725,000, detached house in the 4300 block of Echo Lake Way

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 4300 block of Echo Lake Way in Sacramento. The price was $725,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2017 and the living area totals 2,478 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $293.

  6. $735,500, single-family home in the 5000 block of Kokomo Drive

    The 2,668 square-foot detached house in the 5000 block of Kokomo Drive, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $735,500, $276 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

  7. $740,000, single-family house in the first block of Arvis Court

    The property in the first block of Arvis Court in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $740,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,052 square feet. The price per square foot is $242.

  8. $750,000, single-family residence in the 2700 block of Macon Drive

    The property in the 2700 block of Macon Drive in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,389 square feet. The price per square foot is $314.

  9. $780,000, single-family residence in the 3900 block of Crete Island Lane

    The property in the 3900 block of Crete Island Lane in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $780,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,048 square feet. The price per square foot is $381.

  10. $1.3 million, detached house in the 2400 block of Judith Resnik Avenue

    A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 2400 block of Judith Resnik Avenue in Sacramento. The price was $1,250,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2016 and the living area totals 1,309 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $955.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving after Tkachuk trade: 'The city has taken some body shots'

    Brad Treliving delivered a passionate press conference less than 24 hours after the Flames' blockbuster trade with the Panthers.

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc