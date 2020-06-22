NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / These are challenging times, with face-to-face events in crisis and local businesses struggling to survive, business owners and industry leaders are in a dire situation where they must adapt or die, pivoting their business processes for the current circumstances. Let's take a look at the Top 10 Most Admired Entrepreneurs Of The Year that inspire us in helping people thrive during COVID-19 who are not only adjusting to the current economic environment, but are also finding ways to impact and influence more people to step out of survival mode and step into thrival through their message, services and products:

1. Antoin Commane

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Antoin Commane (@antoin) is a serial entrepreneur and currently helps generate tens of million $ per year via his clients businesses. Antoin runs Coveria, a boutique advertising agency specialising in Facebook ads, copywriting and lead generation. His previous businesses include high-profile nightclubs and restaurants in Kensington and Mayfair, the most affluent areas of London. One of Antoin's business ventures DDW (dontdiewondering.com) which offers luxury event access - now provides a digital publication through its web site. Antoin's team have focused on providing as much free, value-packed content as possible to their community, with daily articles posted on their online magazine and free resources on their website (including dealing with mindset and ways to overcome the lockdown caused by the coronavirus). His work has been featured in Evening Standard, BBC News, The Times, Tatler Magazine.

2. Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone (@grantcardone) is the bestselling author of The 10X Rule and has been buying real estate for over 30 years. Over those three decades, he has bought over two billion dollars worth of real estate in eight states. Grant currently manages 7,068 units with his private equity firm Cardone Capital. He is one of the top real estate investors because of his extreme discipline, specific formulas, and good instinct to know when to exit the property. Throughout his career, Grant has been giving small investors a chance to start small and go big.



Story continues

3. Tommaso Chiabra

Tommaso Chiabra (@tommy_chiabra) is the founder of Tommaso Chiabra Holdings along with being Chairman of Fundraising for UNICEF Italy, and is also the founder of Neat Burger, a plant-based and sustainable burger chain based in London. Tommy is using his entrepreneurial and philanthropic background to cope with the unprecedented climate by donating 100k meals to London Hospital workers working to fight the pandemic.

entrepreneurial and philanthropic background to cope with the unprecedented climate by donating 100k meals to London Hospital workers working to fight the pandemic.

4. Joel Brown

Joel Brown (@iamjoelbrown) has built a multi-media giant online with over 300 million views worldwide and has turned down multiple million dollar offers to sell his business Addicted2Success.com. He's an inspirational speaker who travels the world teaching others how to build successful brands and businesses online. He has also been featured in the hit Napoleon Hill movie "Think & Grow Rich" and is host of the Addicted2Success podcast. Through his 90 Day Game Plan FREE Masterclass, he's currently helping thousands of people step into creation and thrive during this pandemic.

5. Kevin Zhang

Kevin Zhang (@kevinzhangofficial) is a serial eCommerce entrepreneur and the CEO of Kreator eCommerce, a global business with over 60 team members. Age 23, Kevin was proclaimed the "eCommerce Rookie of the Year" by Affiliate World and is the youngest member of the Forbes Business Council. Aside from managing his business, Kevin's an advocate for eCommerce education and is currently helping thousands of students around the world navigate the uncertainties of COVID19 by offering free online trainings, teaching them how they can boot strap their own eCommerce business from scratch.

6. Chase Hero

After being incarcerated at a young age to just barely escaping poverty, Chase Hero (@chasehero) realized he was blessed with a second chance. Harnessing the sales prowess he learned in the streets, Chase built a 9-figure tech business. He achieved his success by focusing on subscription sales, but more importantly, by maintaining strong relationships with each and every customer. To help people thrive in these unprecedented times, The Watchers have released their trade secrets in the one industry that's been thriving through good times and bad - ecommerce, for just $1.

7. Sabastian Enges

Sabastian Enges (@sabastianenges) ran his first business at 11 years old, hiring friends to pick and sell blackberries to local restaurants. Today, he is a successful Founder, Angel Investor and Performance Coach. His coaching mantra is that: "If we can help people to think right, they will do right" and he has built a platform to help others build the life they want. In light of these tough economic times, he's offering FREE Mindset Masterclasses focused on developing self awareness through right practices, right attitudes and right understanding.

8. Anna Richards

Anna Richards (@annarose_richards) is a globally known professional Network Marketer having successfully earned her first million online by age 30 in just 5 short years. A sought-after keynote speaker internationally, she impacts thousands of lives from the stage and online and her greatest passion more than ever is empowering and showing women how they can do, be & have it all too. In a world where people are fearful for their health and financial future - Anna is helping people with both, helping people stay healthy and helping people get paid.

9. Daniel Philip

Daniel Philip (@its.danielphilip) is the founder of Atlas Creative Group, a global 8 figure holding company that builds, sells and acquires brands. Over 3 years ACG has become one of Asia's fastest growing companies with over 450 staff, growing 25 ecommerce brands such as Cuzette, Vente Smile, Falcon Scooters, etc. The secret to Daniel's success is in building and inspiring high performing teams that are able to lead each brand. Along with running ACG and flying between offices, Daniel helps budding entrepreneurs build their personal brand and grow teams.

10. Ron Malhotra

Ron Malhotra (@theronmalhotra) is an award-winning Wealth Planner, renowned Thought Leader, international best-selling Author and international Speaker. He is the founder of "The Successful Male" movement, to enable men to become more successful in all areas of their life and to become respectful men of character. His content has been viewed more than 100 million times. Ron believes everyone should have access to world class education and during this COVID-19, he is offering a FREE Masterclass, to help you learn how to design your desired life and lifestyle.

Contact :

Hillary Moore

hmoorenews@gmail.com

New York Media Group

USA

thenewyorkmediagroup.com

SOURCE: medium





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594654/Top-10-Most-Admired-Entrepreneurs-Of-The-Year-that-inspire-us-in-helping-people-thrive-during-COVID-19



