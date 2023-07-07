Top 10 liquor sales in Charlotte NC + City of Charlotte job openings that pay $100,000 per year
1. Liquor sales see record profits at Mecklenburg ABC stores and one brand is leading them
As Rihanna once said, “Pour it up, pour it up. That’s how we ball out.” The Mecklenburg County ABC Board lists the top sellers by dollar sales in its latest annual fiscal report.
The most popular liquor being Tito’s vodka (are we shocked?).
Mecklenburg County ABC Board lists the most popular products in its recently released annual report, ranked by dollar sales, from the last fiscal year available (2022). The fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
Catherine Muccigrosso has the list.
2. Searching for a six-figure gig? Here are some $100K salary jobs in Charlotte
The City of Charlotte has more than 60 job openings, and some of those positions pay upwards of six figures.
New city employees also receive various benefits, including paid vacation, paid sick leave, medical and life insurance coverage, and more.
Evan Moore has the list of city agencies with open positions paying $100,000 annually.
3. Manhunt for Charlotte couple accused of abusing their 4-year-old ends in arrests
A four-month manhunt for the Charlotte parents of a severely abused boy has ended in arrests, and others could face charges in the case.
Around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers arrested the child’s father, 24-year-old Brandon Augustine, after he ordered food at a McDonald’s restaurant on Lawyers Road in Mint Hill, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. James Ivie said at a news conference.
Soon after Augustine’s arrest, police found the child’s mother, 23-year-old Mildred Chestnut, at a nearby tent and took her into custody.
Julia Coin and Joe Marusak have more.
