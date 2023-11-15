These are the top 10 holdings of the Mormon Church's $47 billion stock portfolio
The investment arm of the Mormon Church revealed some of its holdings in a 13F filing on Tuesday.
The church has amassed a portfolio of individual stocks worth nearly $50 billion.
These are the top 10 holdings of the Mormon Church's stock portfolio as of September 30.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' has an investment portfolio topping $100 billion that includes $47 billion invested in stocks.
The portfolio is registered with the SEC under the name Ensign Peak Advisors, and its lack of disclosures over the years recently led to it paying $5 million to settle charges that it went to great lengths to hide its investments.
The portfolio wasn't revealed to the public until 2019, when a former Ensign Peak employee filed a whistleblower complaint, alleging that the fund shouldn't have tax-exempt status because it doesn't engage in any charitable activities.
In a "60 Minutes" special earlier this year, the whistleblower said that the church's investment arm acted as a "clandestine hedge fund" disguised as a charity.
The church reports its stock holdings on a quarterly basis, and a recent 13F filing revealed its top holdings as of September 30. These are the Mormon Church's top 10 stocks holdings at the end of the third quarter.
10. Tesla
Ticker: TSLA
Market Value: $672.4 million
Change in Shares: +153,477 (+6%)
9. Exxon Mobil
Ticker: XOM
Market Value: $735.6 million
Change in Shares: -798,503 (-11%)
8. Mastercard
Ticker: MA
Market Value: $778.6 million
Change in Shares: -26,379 (-1%)
7. Meta Platforms
Ticker: META
Market Value: $1.01 billion
Change in Shares: -17,008 (-1%)
6. UnitedHealth Group
Ticker: UNH
Market Value: $1.02 billion
Change in Shares: -14,682 (-1%)
5. Amazon
Ticker: AMZN
Market Value: $1.22 billion
Change in Shares: -23,178 (-0.2%)
4. Nvidia
Ticker: NVDA
Market Value: $1.22 billion
Change in Shares: -19,906 (-1%)
3. Alphabet
Ticker: GOOGL & GOOG
Market Value: $1.75 billion
Change in GOOGL and GOOG Shares: -147,537 and -122,564, respectively
2. Microsoft
Ticker: MSFT
Market Value: $2.51 billion
Change in Shares: -56,803 (-1%)
1. Apple
Ticker: AAPL
Market Value: $2.70 billion
Change in Shares: -452,088 (-3%)
