These are the top 10 holdings of Berkshire Hathaway's $325 billion stock portfolio
Recent 13F filings revealed big changes to the stock holdings of Warren Buffett's conglomerate.
Berkshire Hathaway sold its entire stakes in US banks like BNY Mellon and US Bancorp, while it bought a new stake in Capital One.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway last quarter made a lot of changes to its US stock portfolio, which as of March 31 was worth $325 billion.
The conglomerate sold its long-held stakes in US bank stocks BNY Mellon and US Bancorp, while it took some of those proceeds to buy a new $1 billion stake in Capital One Financial. It also continued to add to its Occidental Petroleum stake, and sold its entire RH position, which sparked a big sell-off in that stock.
With various portfolio changes in the first quarter of the year, Berkshire Hathaway's top 10 holdings of US stocks has shifted, though Apple still represents a near 50% of the portfolio. In fact, the top 10 positions in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio make up a massive 90.2% of its entire portfolio.
That concentration shouldn't be a problem for Buffett, as he has previously said: "Diversification may preserve wealth, but concentration builds wealth."
10. HP Inc.
Ticker: HPQ
Position: $3.5 billion
Percent of portfolio: 1.1%
9. Activision Blizzard
Ticker: ATVI
Position: $4.2 billion
Percent of portfolio: 1.3%
8. Moody's Corp.
Ticker: MCO
Position: $7.5 billion
Percent of portfolio: 2.3%
7. The Kraft Heinz Company
Ticker: KHC
Position: $12.6 billion
Percent of portfolio: 3.9%
6. Occidental Petroleum
Ticker: OXY
Position: $13.2 billion
Percent of portfolio: 4.1%
5. Chevron
Ticker: CVX
Position: $21.6 billion
Percent of portfolio: 6.7%
4. The Coca-Cola Company
Ticker: KO
Position: $24.8 billion
Percent of portfolio: 7.6%
3. American Express
Ticker: AXP
Position: $25.0 billion
Percent of portfolio: 7.7%
2. Bank of America
Ticker: BAC
Position: $29.5 billion
Percent of portfolio: 9.1%
1. Apple
Ticker: AAPL
Position: $151.0 billion
Percent of portfolio: 46.4%
