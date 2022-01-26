Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends such as the transition to a net zero future for carbon, hydrogen economy, and cognitive buildings and digital twins

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sustainability, digital transformation and the energy transition have accelerated significantly in the past 18 months. The global Energy and Environment (E&E) industry is going through an unprecedented transformation and this change is bringing exciting new growth opportunities. The advent of greener, smarter and more connected products and services will transform our cities, communities, workplaces, and homes into a digital and sustainable domain. This will enhance efficiency, environmental performance, reliability, productivity, flexibility, safety, and company profitability.

Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Energy & Environment Industry to Enhance Company Profitability

To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 10 Growth Opportunities in the Energy & Environment Industry for 2022 – What's Next?

"The transition to a net zero future for carbon emissions means many companies also face struggles with pricing pressures, commoditization and industry disruption," noted John Raspin, Partner, Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan. "The competitive landscape for the future of the E&E industry will be different; driven by innovation, market transformation, and disruptive business models."

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

Climate neutral cities Circular economy of resources and Scope 3 emissions Sustainability as a Service Cognitive buildings & digital twin Services 2.0 Energy efficiency & automation Hydrogen economy Carbon capture utilization & storage (CCUS) Electrification growth in renewables Critical power & data center investment

