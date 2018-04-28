Top 10 FCS players who went undrafted

(STATS) - The courting of undrafted free agents starts before the announcement of Mr. Irrelevant concludes the NFL Draft.

The signing of free agents can be more fast and furious than the actual draft.

Here are 10 undrafted players from FCS college football who should have been immediately in demand with NFL teams Saturday night:

Jaelon Acklin, Western Illinois. WR, 6-1, 185

Athletic receiver whose quickness jumps off the chart. Posted a breakout senior season (84 receptions, 1,369 yards, 10 TDs) that included a 19-reception, 343-yard game against South Dakota.

Elijah Campbell, FS, Northern Iowa, 5-11, 200

Has been somewhat overlooked despite having solid ball skills and range. Hard-hitting safety enjoyed a breakout season as a senior, collecting 51 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

Nick DeLuca, ILB, North Dakota State, 6-3, 251

Plagued by injuries in college, but was a standout when healthy, earning STATS FCS All-America first-team honors as a senior, when NDSU won the national title for the fourth time in his five-year career. Instinctive style helps to compensate for a lack of quickness.

Darius Jackson, OLB, Jacksonville State, 6-3, 242

Edge rusher transitioning from defensive end, he won the 2017 STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award as the national defensive player of the year. Lives in an opponent's backfield, setting Jacksonville State career records with 60 1/2 tackles for loss and 27 1/2 sacks.

Danny Johnson, CB, Southern, 5-10, 185

Undersized boundary corner who plays with an instinctive, speedy style, and doesn't back down to bigger players. Four-year starter collected 17 career interceptions, including seven in 2016 when he tied for the FCS high.

Timon Parris, OT, Stony Brook, 6-6, 312

Bidding to become Stony Brook's first-ever NFL Draft choice, Parris is returning from a broken ankle in mid-October, which likely kept him from being drafted. Two-time STATS FCS All-America second-teamer moves well for his size and has a solid skill set.

Story Continues

Skyler Phillips, OG, Idaho State, 6-3, 318

Versatile big man who spent time shifting across the offensive line at Idaho State, capping his career on the 2017 STATS FCS All-America first team. Uses thick arms to power defensive linemen into the ground.

Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville State, 5-10, 198

Former Auburn player spent his final two seasons at Jacksonville State, earning 2017 Ohio Valley Conference offensive player of the year (with 1,065 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground). Willing to run between the tackles despite not having great size, and boasts a nose for the end zone.

Andrew Vollert, TE, Weber State, 6-5, 245

Former San Jose State player tends to catch any ball in his direction, combining for 123 receptions in his two seasons with Weber State. Despite his excellence, was somewhat overshadowed on the FCS level by South Dakota State All-American Dallas Goedert.

Jake Wieneke, WR, South Dakota State, 6-4, 221

Caught a pass in an FCS-record 53 straight games and ranked second all-time in touchdown receptions (59) and third in receiving yards (5,157). Lacks prototypical speed, but runs all routes and has excellent hands and good size to high-point passes over defensive backs.