Top 10 Entrepreneurs of 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / Entrepreneurship has proven challenging for others and successful for some. After all, it is not just about turning an idea into a business. You have to combine creativity, grit, and skills to achieve success. Let us get to know the top ten entrepreneurs of 2020 who have found the right formula.

Gary Vaynerchuk

Hailing from Belarus and with more than 12 million followers across his social media platforms, Gary Vaynerchuk is a successful entrepreneur, highly sought-after public speaker, and five-time New York Times bestselling author. He is the chairman of VaynerX, a modern-day media and communications holding company. He is also the CEO of VaynerMedia, a global advertising agency providing services to Fortune 100 clients across the company's 4 locations. He is also a prolific investor and has early investments in several companies including Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, and Uber. Gary is currently the subject of an online documentary series called DailyVee which highlights his experiences as a CEO and a public figure.

Dr. Adarsh Vijay Mudgil

Dr. Adarsh is a dual board-certified dermatologist with offices in New York City and Long Island. He is listed in the Castle Connolly guide of top doctors and was selected as a New York Super Doctor. He is on the teaching faculty at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, actively involved in the education of medical students and resident physicians. Dr. Mudgil is routinely featured in the press and has appeared on/in CBS, FOX, NBC YAHOO!, New York Magazine, Oprah Magazine, and Men's Health to name a few.

Rene Lacad

Rene Lacad is a 24-year-old college dropout turned entrepreneur. He's the founder of Lacadvertisement, an advertising agency that's partnered with over 20+ businesses and generated over $10,000,000+ in online revenue. In addition to Lacadvertisement, Rene has also founded two other six-figure companies as well as consulted for a lot of social media's familiar faces. His lifestyle content caught traction on social media where he's been able to reach millions of people and help aspiring entrepreneurs break free from the 9 to 5.

Kash-Wayne Campbell

Real estate broker. Investor. Mentor. Kash-Wayne Campbell's real estate career began in 2013, but he has already hit triples. By 2019, Kash-Wayne built a team of more than 150 real estate agents. His philosophy is to give back-to the community and his mentees. His passion for being an educator on real estate strategy is evident on his YouTube channel and podcast. Follow him in 2020 as he challenges himself to sell more properties and expand his team and guides others in defining the path to their real estate career.

Grant Cordone

Grant Cordone, who has a $1.5B portfolio of multifamily properties, is the author of 21 bestselling books. An investor, international speaker, successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and international social media influencer, Grant was named #1 of the "25 Marketing Influencers to Watch in 2017" by Forbes. He also regularly appears on Fox News, Fox Business, CNBC, and MSNBC as a commentator and guest. Grant is also the brain behind Cardone University which is the premier online sales training tool in the world with over 50,000,000 users and owns seven privately held companies.

John Whiting

John Whiting is an American entrepreneur & educator. John is most known for building and selling his 7-figure marketing agency in 18 months as well as his wildly successful online education programs. His process is built on fundamentals - doing the right things in the right order and begins with freeing an individual from their inhibitions and helps them get out of their own way. John has been featured on Fox, ABC, Thrive and MSNBC. In addition, he is an advisor to Inc 5000 CEO's, NFL and PGA Tour athletes.

Alyse Grace

Alyse Grace interviews multi-millionaires and billionaires then shares their stories on her "Trillions" Podcast for others to learn. She's interviewed Grant Cardone, Dr. John Demartini, and plenty of Australian businesspeople who have built impressive empires. Alyse believes your network is your net-worth, so is on a mission to get around those at the top of their game and bring others along on the journey. She comes from an elite sporting background of soccer and Ironman and channels her determination into making her dreams reality. She is a force to be reckoned with.

Marczell Klein

Marczell Klein is a 21-year-old success coach based out of Los Angeles, California. He has seminars all over the country, helping people transform their lives in seconds. He's revolutionizing the industry and growing at an exponential rate. His ultimate goal is to teach as many people as he can how to take control of their minds, so they take control of their lives. He claims that he is capable of removing any fear, anxiety, or limiting belief in under 15 minutes. Being the youngest in the industry he's very likely to become a titan in the personal development world and even rival the likes of people like Tony Robbins.

Dima Yohaev

Dima Yohaev is a recognized social media expert that has successfully helped more than 500 businesses and entrepreneurs grow their social media presence. With his natural skills and connections, Dima has helped hundreds of businesses and organizations get more followers and clients from their social media platforms. He uses his unique teaching style and years of social media experience to help businesses and entrepreneurs monetize their followers and generate up to six-figure incomes per month leveraging their leads. It's his business philosophy that Your Network Is Your Net Worth, and the Power of Connections for Wealth, Success. As your social media network grows, so do your connections and the opportunities available for you. You just need to learn how to capitalize on them!





Ricka Williams

Ricka Williams is a young, female entrepreneur who is the CEO of two businesses: 650 & Up Credit Consulting, a credit repair and finance education company, and Real Ambitious Women a real estate investment group. Williams' goal is to bring wealth into various communities. Education is the foundation of her ideology because she believes in everyone having the opportunity to obtain personal wealth. Ricka and her team are dedicated to giving top quality service and assistance to their clients. Ricka stresses the importance of looking to credit as a lifestyle and a sustainable credit score as the golden ticket to opportunities in life. You can find Ricka on Instagram at Kay650Credit, obtain valuable resources through her site 650andup.com, and follow her investment journey on her podcast series called R.A.W Life.

