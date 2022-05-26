TOOTRiS and Quality Restaurant Group Partner to Provide Child Care Benefits to Working Parents

Eligible employees at more than 300 Pizza Hut, Arby's, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Sonic locations to tap into Child Care resources across 15 states

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For working parents in the restaurant industry, Child Care can be a constant challenge with ever-changing day, night, and weekend schedules. That's why Quality Restaurant Group (QRG) is excited to announce it is partnering with TOOTRiS On-Demand Child Care to provide Child Care benefits.

Under the partnership with TOOTRiS, eligible individuals employed within QRG's 300-plus restaurants across 15 states — including Arby's, Sonic, Pizza Hut, and Moe's Southwest Grill — can now easily find and connect with thousands of Child Care providers and enroll directly from their computer or mobile device.

"We pride ourselves in being a 'people-first' organization, and that starts by understanding the challenges our employees have when it comes to Child Care," said Matt Zeiger, CEO of Quality Restaurant Group. "Our partnership with TOOTRiS will help our working parents arrange for reliable Child Care, even during non-standard hours which is common in our industry, especially for members of our management teams. People are our most important resource, and the more peace of mind they have knowing their children are well-cared for, the better it is for them and our customers."

The food and restaurant industry has been through a lot over the last two years. According to the National Restaurant Association, employment dropped by one million workers from pre-pandemic levels as nearly 90,000 restaurants were temporarily or permanently closed. As the economy is returning to full strength, competition for employees is also increasing. The most impactful way food and restaurant businesses can hire and retain workers is to offer new and better benefits. That's why many companies in the industry are coming to TOOTRiS for turnkey Child Care benefits that yield the highest ROI.

TOOTRiS — with more than 180,000 Child Care providers in its nationwide network — gives business leaders a competitive edge with Child Care benefits that increase their ability to attract and retain workers, improve morale, and increase productivity. Most significantly, it creates a working environment where working families feel supported and encouraged to advance in their careers.

"Finding Child Care can be an emotional struggle for restaurant employees, impacting the well-being of their whole family," said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation Task Force on Early Childhood. "Through TOOTRiS, QRG is taking a proactive approach in helping their managers find affordable, high-quality care so they can provide the best service possible. I applaud QRG for taking this initiative. Together, we can help transform the Child Care environment into one that benefits families, employers, providers, and the economy."

Visit tootris.com for more information.

