Tooting Bec: Family shocked to find python on kitchen boiler

A family was shocked to discover a 5ft (1.5m) long reticulated python curled up on top of their boiler in their south-west London home.

The reptile was found inside the house in Tooting Bec on 13 September by the family's nanny, who called the RSPCA.

The animal welfare charity captured the snake and it was taken to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital.

It said the python was likely to have escaped or been abandoned, and is searching for its owner.

Animal rescue officer Abigail Campbell said the snake had probably made its way to the boiler "as it would have been the warmest part of the house and snakes need external heat sources to regulate their body temperature.

"The nanny believes he got into the boiler room through a gap in the wall from the garden."

She added that it was "not unusual for us to be called to collect an abandoned snake.

"We believe many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, and we suspect the reality of caring for them has become too much in these cases."

The RSCPA said the python was "slightly skinny" and it had put up "Animal Found" posters around the area to try to find the owner.

The charity added that reptiles, particularly snakes, can be extremely good escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to get out

It recommends that owners invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and that the enclosure is kept secure - and locked if necessary - when unattended.

Anyone with information about who owns the snake should call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk