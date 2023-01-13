The toothpaste market in South & Central America is expected to grow from US$ 2,391.60 million in 2021 to US$ 3,595.58 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028

ReportLinker

Surging Demand for Sustainable Toothpaste. The demand for sustainably produced products has been increasing globally in recent years.Recent studies indicate heightened consumer awareness around the concept, which, in turn, is driving the demand for sustainably sourced and manufactured products.

In addition to this, manufacturers are now also looking to locally source their ingredients to reduce emissions through transportation.Moreover, sustainable products and packaging have emerged as a top priority as consumers show more interest in their environmental footprint and overall food system.



A 2020 Study from Shorr Packaging found that two-thirds of shoppers who have made changes in their purchasing behaviors during the pandemic are certainly paying more attention to packaging.Also, 58% of survey respondents reported being "likely" to select products that use reusable or recyclable packaging.



This is particularly true among younger consumers. Furthermore, millennials are more likely to purchase sustainable products than other generations, while Gen Z is developing as a generation that is willing to spend more on products that meet their sustainability standards. By 2025, Unilever plans to shift its complete oral care portfolio, including Pepsodent, Signal, and Close Up, to new recyclable tubes. The move means about 12,000 tons of plastic will become recyclable, enough plastic to circle the Earth 11 times. According to recent research, there is an increasing demand for sustainable toothpaste. Over the last few years, there has been an eleven-fold upsurge in the number of monthly searches for sustainable oral care products, which is likely to create growth potential for the market. Also, the increased demand for toothpaste products, along with new product developments, is strongly complementing the market’s growth.



Market Overview



In the toothpaste market, South and Central America is the fastest-growing region.Brazil is one of the largest consumers of toothpaste in the region.



Brazil has the largest oral hygiene market in the world with potential growth opportunities.In Brazil, oral care products such as toothpaste and toothbrush have high penetration in society.



Moreover, the high consumption of coffee creates a demand for whitening toothpaste in the region.The players operating in the region offer a wider range of oral care products, including toothpaste, to the local consumers.



There are growing promotional activities on oral health and hygiene by various brands, which further contribute to the growth of the toothpaste market in the region.



South & Central America Toothpaste Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



South & Central America Toothpaste Market Segmentation



The South & Central America toothpaste market is segmented into type, end user, distribution channel, and country.



Based on by type, the South & Central America toothpaste market is segmented into sensitivity, whitening, herbal/natural, smokers, and medicated.The whitening segment registered the largest market share in 2021.



Based on end user, the South & Central America toothpaste market is bifurcated into adults and kids.Adults segment registered a larger market share in 2021.



Based on by base type, the South & Central America toothpaste market is bifurcated into gel-based and non-gel-based.The non-gel based segment held a larger market share in 2021.



Based on distribution channel, the South & Central America toothpaste market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and drug stores/pharmacies. Supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest market share in 2021. Based on country, the market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America. Brazil dominated the market share in 2021. 3M; Colgate-Palmolive Company; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; Henkel AG & COMPANY, KGAA; Procter & Gamble; Sunstar Suisse S.A.; The Himalaya Drug Company; and Unilever are the leading companies operating in the toothpaste market in the region.

