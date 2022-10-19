With Tools and Training From Regions, North Carolina Teens Retreat From No Challenge

Regions Bank
·5 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / More than 60 million Americans - that's one in every four people - live with a disability that affects their major life activities. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an observance held to recognize the contributions of America's workers with disabilities and promote supportive and inclusive employment policies and practices. Below, we highlight a nonprofit empowering youth who are blind or visually impaired. Learn how Regions Bank team members are providing their support.

Regions Bank, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Press release picture
Regions Bank, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Press release picture

By Kim Borges

"He's never going to ride a bike."

They would have been soul-crushing words for many parents to hear. But not Alan Chase's.

"My parents had to be my advocates," said Chase, reflecting on his youngest days in rural Eastern North Carolina. "For me as a child, the expectations were low. The teachers really didn't know how to deal with me. I think they were mostly worried about me getting hurt and wanted to put me in bubble wrap."

But Chase and his parents knew he was capable of achieving anything he desired despite a visual impairment. Today, Dr. Chase - he earned a doctoral degree in Education - is instilling that same message in middle and high school youth who are blind or visually impaired. He's doing so through his Envisioning Youth Empowerment (EYE) Retreat.

"We needed an avenue to bring people together to see how we could increase employability and opportunities for education," Chase said of the nonprofit he established in 2009.

Each summer, 40 teens from across the country head to the Governor Morehead School in Raleigh for the EYE Retreat camp covering topics like adapting to college life, daily living skills, assistive technology resources, self-advocacy strategies and more.

"What I tell parents is that we try to squeeze about five years of life into five days," said Chase. "We ask questions like, ‘What should you be thinking about as you're preparing to graduate from high school? How do you access services on a college campus?' We also emphasize that college isn't just about taking classes; there are social and independence aspects as well."

Regions Bank associates recently delivered financial education for EYE Retreat campers discussing that independence aspect. The connection occurred thanks to Juan Pablo Ceballos Garcia, manager of Regions' Northpark branch in Raleigh, where Chase is a customer.

"I think the bank's involvement with projects like the EYE Retreat shows our customers and the community that we not only talk the talk when it comes to being inclusive, we live by it in making accessible products available."
LaShon Fletcher, supervisor of Regions' Deposit and Document Operations group

"When Alan expressed interest in teaching the campers about financial literacy and how to apply to college, I was excited to find out how we could help make the seminar possible," said Garcia. "Our teammates did a phenomenal job following up to make this event a reality."

Leading that team? Kathy Lovell and Keren Treme from Regions' Community Affairs group, who taught the Money Basics for Life workshop. The course is designed for people with disabilities and is part of Regions' Next Step curriculum.

"We are passionate about empowering people through financial wellness, so we were very eager to work with Alan," said Lovell, disability services and outreach manager for Regions. "Our Money Basics for Life workshops are highly interactive sessions discussing ways to bank independently, and that was certainly the case with the EYE Retreat campers who asked incredibly thoughtful questions."

Lovell enlisted additional support from the Deposit and Document Operations team to secure Braille materials for the session. But the group did more than just obtain the handouts from a Braille provider.

"We covered the cost of the materials as a way of supporting our Disability Services team while also promoting financial education," said LaShon Fletcher, supervisor of Regions' Deposit and Document Operations group. "I think the bank's involvement with projects like the EYE Retreat shows our customers and the community that we not only talk the talk when it comes to being inclusive, we live by it in making accessible products available."

That welcoming approach was noticed by campers Anagha Puranik and Terrell Covington.

"I loved the Regions Bank presentation and their work being so inclusive," said Puranik. "The main takeaway I had was how anything is possible if you put your mind to it and how hard work always pays off. I gained a whole new perspective and learned lifelong lessons that will improve my future."

"This session encouraged me to be creative with managing and saving my own money," Covington added. "I am more independent when coming to the EYE Retreat. I'm extremely happy to be in this positive and safe environment every summer around peers who are like me."

Campers are also partnered with adult mentors who are visually impaired. It's all part of Chase's purpose to create that safe, positive space while encouraging campers to push beyond their comfort zones.

"At the end of the week, which is my favorite time, we go off campus, taking the campers to a local university and businesses," said Chase. "They also navigate public transportation. It offers students a chance to consider, ‘How do I advocate for myself?' and ‘How do I ask for assistance?'"

Chase and team also encourage campers to think about what their long-term employment resembles.

"‘What career am I going to pursue?' and ‘What accommodations do I need in the workplace?' are additional questions we explore," said Chase.

The week is filled with questions; but it's also filled with fellowship and self-discovery.

"For many students, they might be the only visually impaired student in their whole county," said Chase. "Because of that, the opportunity for social interaction and networking is limited. We have students come to the EYE Retreat from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Florida. That tells me what we're doing is unique."

And fun. Many campers are repeat participants.

"Fourteen years ago, we had no idea if this was going to be successful, effective and popular," said Chase. "I'm now asked every year when camp is going to be two weeks long."

Alan Chase's life is far bigger than others may have imagined it would be. But not to him - or his parents.

"I had to find my own voice," Chase recalled, thinking of how his parents gave him faithful support; the rest was based on his own determination.

It's a model for others to follow - and one that more advocates and businesses are proud to support.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Regions Bank
Website: profiles/regions-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721153/With-Tools-and-Training-From-Regions-North-Carolina-Teens-Retreat-From-No-Challenge

Latest Stories

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Raptors almost landed Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon this summer

    Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was very close to joining the Toronto Raptors in the offseason, ultimately opting to take his talents to Beantown instead.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Calgary Surge unveiled as Canadian Elite Basketball League's newest franchise

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Wednesday that its Calgary franchise, which was recently relocated from Guelph, will be known as the Surge. The nickname was chosen following an online campaign and unveiled by five-time Canadian Screen Award winner and Calgary native Andrew Phung. Usman Tahir Jutt, CEO of Calgary company Chirp, and Jason Ribeiro, a doctoral researcher at the University of Calgary, were introduced as the team owners. "[I] am humbled by the opportunity to give back t

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Stars top Predators 5-1 to sweep home-and-home set

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice, Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists and the Dallas Stars finished a home-and-home sweep of the Nashville Predators with a 5-1 victory Saturday night. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves as the Stars won their home opener two nights after the young standout goalie stopped 30 shots in a 4-1 victory that spoiled the Predators' first game of the season in Nashville. Nino Niederreiter scored his fourth goal in four games for the Predators, who started the seaso

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.