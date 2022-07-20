Tool Boxes Market is Expected to Reach US$ 6.8 Billion and Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 8.3% in the 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Amid Growing DIY Trends, Tool Boxes Market to Exceed US$ 6.8 Bn by 2032.U.S. and Canada is projected to contribute to the growth of the North America tool boxes market share. With a high demand for steel-backed tool boxes, manufacturers are expected to have healthy profits in the coming years

NEWARK, Del, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest report by FMI, the global tool boxes market will reach a value of US$ 4.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow to a size of US$ 6.8 Bn with a robust CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Increasing adoption of DIY trends and the ensuing need for tool storage products, especially from the younger consumers, is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. 

Tool boxes are generally specially designed to store and carry a wide range of hardware and electrical tools. Primarily made out of metal or plastic, it is equipped with multiple compartments to help people organize small accessories and components. Currently, many automobile manufacturers are installing unique tool boxes in vehicles which are promoting the growth of the market.

Get a Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8881

Rising demand for tool boxes made out of steel and aluminum is spearheading market expansion for tool boxes. Steel tool boxes provide a robust structure for storage and also enhance security. This boosts the demand for steel tool boxes. Additionally, aluminum tool boxes, unlike steel ones, are lightweight and rustproof. Plastic tool boxes, too, contribute to the growth of the market.

Plastic tool boxes are lightweight and corrosion resistant which propels the market growth for this segment. Overall, all these factors combine together to bolster the sales of tool boxes in the market.

“Rising demand for tool boxes from the automobile industry coupled with growing DIY trends will augment the sales of tool boxes in the global market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • Steel tool boxes dominate the market over the forecast period.

  • Demand for aluminum and plastic tool boxes will rise over the forecast period.

  • Demand in the automobile sector will continue gaining traction over the assessment period.

  • North America tool boxes market presents significant growth potential.

  • Smart locking systems developed by major tool box manufacturers in Canada and the U.S. will contribute to market growth.

  • Evolving construction sector in India and China will bolster the Asia Pacific tool boxes market.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8881

Competitive Landscape

Prokit's Industries, SAM Outillage, Stanley Black & Decker, Stahlwille, Huot Manufacturing, K-Tool International, Techtronic Industries, Apex Tools Group, Taparia, Griffon Corporation, and Snap-on Inc. among others are some of the manufacturers of tool boxes profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players in the global tool boxes market are investing in research and development activities to release state-of-the-art, affordable, lightweight, and robust tool boxes. Other market players are also employing strategic and appealing marketing methods to gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into the Tool Boxes Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global tool boxes market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on material (aluminum, steel, plastic), product type (hand-carry tool boxes, stationary tool boxes, truck mounted tool boxes, portable rolling tool boxes, upright roll-around tool boxes), end user (professional use, household) and region.

Tool Boxes Market Regional Analysis

According to the latest FMI report, the development of smart locking systems by major tool boxes manufacturers in Canada and the U.S is expected to propel the tool boxes market growth in North America. Rising DIY trends and the influence of social media such as DIY YouTube and Instagram videos will also boost the demand for tool boxes in this region.

Expanding construction sector in emerging economies like India and China will likely augment the sales of tool boxes in the Asia Pacific region. High demand for residential buildings is resulting in the growth of the construction sector. With the resultant expansion, the number of construction workers has also increased in these countries. Therefore, a rise in demand for tool boxes in the Asia Pacific region can be noticed.

We Offer Tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8881

Key Segments Profiled in the Tool Boxes Industry Survey

By Material:

  • Plastic

  • Aluminum

  • Steel

By Product Type:

  • Hand-carry Tool Boxes

  • Stationary Tool Boxes

  • Truck Mounted Tool Boxes

  • Portable Rolling Tool Boxes

  • Upright Roll-around Tool Boxes

By End User:

  • Professional Use

  • Household

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Easter Europe

  • APEJ

  • Japan

  • Middle East & Africa

Tool Boxes Market Segmentation Analysis

Steel tool boxes continue to dominate the global tool boxes market. Owing to the sturdy structure and improved security afforded by steel tool boxes, this segment continues to present substantial growth. However, demand for aluminum steel boxes is projected to surge over the forecast period. Aluminum tool boxes are lightweight and rust-proof. This bodes well for the aluminum tool boxes segment.

Plastic tool boxes will also witness a rise in sales due to beneficial properties like high durability, corrosion resistance, and lightweight.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8881

About FMI – Packaging

The Packaging unit of FMI presents a precise and accurate analysis of the packaging industry. This thorough research covers the manufacturing, production, retailing, and distribution of products to supply-demand-trade assessment, and relevant advancements occurring in the packaging industry. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for packaging manufacturers, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Impact of Covid-19

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

  3.4. Value Chain Analysis

      3.4.1. Profit Margin Analysis

      3.4.2. Raw Material Suppliers

      3.4.3. Manufacturers, Wholesalers and Distributors

      3.4.4. End Users/ Customers

  3.5. Regional Parent Market Outlook

  3.6. Production and Consumption Statistics

  3.7. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

Read More TOC

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging:

Telescopic Tool Boxes Market Size: Telescopic Tool Boxes Market : Global Industry Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Luxury Rigid Boxes Market Share: The global luxury rigid boxes market is estimated to value at US$ 4.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Corrugated Bin Boxes Market Trends: Corrugated Bin Boxes Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Interlocking Boxes Market Demands: Interlocking Boxes Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis: The global transport cases & boxes market to grow in conjunction with linear transition at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2030. It is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Bn by the year 2030.

Box Pouch Market Outlook: Box Pouch Market by Product Type, End User, Closing Type & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Box Liners Market Sales: Box Liners Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 – 2027

Box Filling Machine Market Forecast: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 – 2027

Box and Carton Overwrap Films Market Type: The box and carton overwrap films market is estimated at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Box and Carton Overwrapping Machines Market Value: The global box and carton overwrapping machines market is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 1.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the assessment period from 2022 to 2028.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper on Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy published in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tool-boxes-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Tiger-Cats scratch out first win against winless Redblacks

    HAMILTON — This time, quarterback Dane Evans and his Hamilton Tiger-Cats overcame a late-game collapse to win in front of their faithful on Saturday. Evans connected with receiver Tim White for a three-yard touchdown strike on third and goal with 19 seconds remaining to pull out a 25-23 CFL victory before 20,411 against the winless Ottawa Redblacks (0-5). The Tiger-Cats' come-from-behind win came on the heels of second-half collapses in their first two games at Tim Hortons Field in 2022. "We kin

  • Nighthawks dominate Elam Ending to hand 3rd straight loss to Bandits

    The Guelph Nighthawks limited the Fraser Valley Bandits to just two points in the Elam Ending to secure an 87-79 road victory in CEBL action on Friday. The dominating effort from the away team in the final sequence wrapped a hard-fought game that saw Fraser Valley start the fourth quarter with an eight-point advantage. Giorgi Bezhanishvili led Guelph (8-8) with 19 points. Cat Barber and Stefan Smith added 15 each. Former Toronto Raptors centre Lucas Nogueira grabbed seven rebounds. Shane Gibson

  • Herta takes pole position at Honda Indy Toronto qualifying, Canadian DeFrancesco 12th

    TORONTO — Devlin DeFrancesco has reached a new career high at his hometown IndyCar race. The 22-year-old IndyCar rookie finished 12th in qualifying on Saturday and will have his highest-ever position on the starting grid for the Honda Indy Toronto. DeFrancesco said he was thrilled to have the result on the Exhibition Place street track that was so formative for him as a young racing fan. "This was actually my first IndyCar race that I came to when I was 12 years old," said DeFrancesco. "I was st

  • A month after contracting COVID-19, De Grasse withdraws from world 200 metres

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse has withdrawn from the 200 metres at the world track and field championships, the event in which he won Olympic gold last summer in Tokyo. The 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., tested positive for COVID-19 less than a month ago, and told The Canadian Press that whether he would run the 200 in Eugene would be a "game-time decision." The 200-metre heats were scheduled for Monday evening. Athletics Canada confirmed his withdrawal. De Grasse, who had

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.