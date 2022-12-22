'We took some huge steps.' USC coach Lincoln Riley pleased with early signing day haul

Ryan Kartje
·6 min read
MISSION VIEJO, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Makai Lemon, 14, of Los Alamitos, catches a touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Malachi Nelson (7) defended by Christian Laliberte (25), of Santa Margarita, in the first half at Saddleback College Stadium on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in Mission Viejo, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Los Alamitos' Makai Lemon (14) catches a touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Malachi Nelson while being defended by Santa Margarita's Christian Laliberte (25) at Saddleback College Stadium on Sept. 17, 2021 in Mission Viejo. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Zachariah Branch saw this coming, long before the coach’s plan had started to come together at USC.

He knew it by last Christmas Eve, when the five-star wideout first announced his commitment to USC, just a month after Lincoln Riley was hired and a full year ahead of Wednesday’s early signing day, when Branch and 18 others officially signed as part of USC’s 2023 recruiting class.

At the time, it was a leap of faith for the nation’s top receiver prospect in some respects, hopping on a bandwagon that was just being rebuilt. But even before the 11-2 debut and the Heisman trophy win and the hope of a national title had returned, Branch was already convinced by the coach and what he planned to build at USC. He never wavered in the year that followed.

“I trusted the process with him,” Branch said. “It was just perfect timing. To see it all come full circle, to execute it the way he said he would, it’s a blessing.”

Another phase of that grand plan became official Wednesday, as USC signed a recruiting class that ranks No. 15 nationally , according to 247Sports.com, headlined by a trio of five-stars in Branch, Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson and Los Alamitos receiver Makai Lemon, who cast their lot with the coach long before it became clear how quickly USC could rise from the ashes.

As a result, it was a decidedly different start to the early signing period than last December, when Riley and his staff spent their first month at USC in a dead sprint down the recruiting trail, desperate to piece together whatever class they could. USC wound up signing seven high school players last December, opting to do most of its work in the transfer portal, while Riley asked for patience.

The strategy this time included fewer deep dives into the portal — “a little bit more traditional in the way we want to build this program going forward,” Riley explained — and more of a long-game approach.

But keeping the same patience he preached last December was pertinent through his first full recruiting cycle as USC’s coach, as the Trojans held tight not only to its trio of five-stars, but a host of other recruits in a class that was almost entirely built before USC's breakout season began. Just one signee on Wednesday — three-star defensive end Elijah Hughes — committed to the Trojans within the past two months.

“It wasn't certainly as much of a mad rush as it was at this time last year,” Riley said. “And that's what you hope. You're at one of the premier universities, college football programs, in the country. You feel like it should be like this.”

USC’s 2023 class could certainly check off many of the boxes expected of the powerhouse program Riley promised to build. It had an heir apparent at quarterback in Nelson, the No. 2 passer prospect in the nation — and No. 3 overall — according to 247Sports.com. It boasted a pair of dynamic playmakers on the perimeter in Branch (No. 5) and Lemon (No. 34), both of whom could make an impact next season. It contained five offensive linemen and six along the defensive front, including a four-star linebacker in Tackett Curtis who Riley called “the best inside linebacker in the country.”

What it couldn’t manage was any sort of last-second, splash signing, as five-star Bellflower St. John Bosco defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei spurned USC for Oregon, dealing the Trojans their only recruiting defeat of significance of the early signing period.

Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson with Makai Lemon during a game against Santa Margarita.
Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson (7) with Makai Lemon (14) during a game against Santa Margarita at Saddleback College Stadium on Sept. 17, 2021 in Mission Viejo. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

It was the Ducks' third high-profile recruiting win of the day, moving them past USC in the national recruiting rankings. Though, Riley didn’t seem to mind much by midday Wednesday. He similarly shrugged off losing prospects to the promise of NIL paydays.

“The goal is not to win signing day, but to win championships by not only bringing in great players, but people you know are going to be successful in your given environment,” Riley said. “We know that we’ve done that with this class.”

Whether Riley was able to bring in enough talent on defense to help lift a unit that struggled mightily last season remains to be seen. After missing out on Uiagalelei, USC managed to sign just one top-100 defender in Texas edge rusher Braylan Shelby.

USC has, however, already snagged four defenders out of the transfer portal, including an All-Big 12 linebacker in Oklahoma State’s Mason Cobb and an all-Pac-12 defensive lineman in Arizona’s Kyon Barrs.

“We took some huge steps,” Riley said of USC’s defensive additions. “There were several positions defensively where we landed on and were able to get our very early, high-end targets. Those were really important.”

There would be no such questions about the talent the Trojans amassed on offense in this cycle. And that’s before five-star Arizona tight end Duce Robinson makes his decision sometime between now and February.

Nelson is the highest-rated quarterback recruit to sign with USC since Matt Barkley in 2009, according to 247 Sports.

“As far as what we’re looking for at the quarterback position,” Riley said, “he’s a guy who we think has an extremely bright future as a player, as a leader and as a winner. That’s what you have to have at that position.”

In Branch, Riley said, USC is adding “a special talent.”

“You go a lot of years and not come across a guy that has that elite explosiveness with just very, very good football skills,” Riley said. “He's one of the very few that has both. I think when you combine him with Makai Lemon, who we think is very, very special as well, that tandem right there is as good as any you'll find in the country.”

That’s precisely how Branch envisioned this playing out a year ago, when he first committed to USC. Now he has plans to make an immediate impact as a freshman, as he and the rest of his class set out on the next phase of USC’s rebuild.

“I definitely have seen it turn around,” Branch said, “and now we’re getting USC back to where we’re the best team in the country.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott's low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville's 20-game skid against NFC teams. It's an NFL record. Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in fr

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Bears' Jenkins may practice this week after neck injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins might practice this week after being carted from the field with a neck injury. Jenkins was at the team's practice facility Tuesday, two days after he was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Matt Eberflus said “it's a possibility” Jenkins practices this week with Chicago set to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The Bears held a walkthrough on Tuesday. “He’s here, engaged, walking around, moving ar

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar feels 'guilty' about declining penalty

    Cale Makar declined a power play after New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was wrongly penalized for tripping on Monday.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Leafs all-offence unit might not be answer to power-play struggles

    Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe rolled out five-forwards on the power play against Washington, with Mitch Marner at the point but despite the team's struggles with the man-advantage, the Maple Leafs might be better served with Rasmus Sandin in the long-run.

  • Hockey Canada picking up the pieces after disastrous, scandal-filled 2022

    Hugh L. Fraser didn't have the nuts-and-bolts knowledge to coach his sons' hockey teams. He did, however, want to pitch in at the frigid rinks across eastern Ontario. "By the time my older boy finished novice hockey, he knew more about the fundamentals than I did," Fraser said. "But they needed somebody running the clocks. "So, I started running the clocks." Years later, he watched from afar as Hockey Canada – the game's steward in this country – experienced a scandal-filled spring, summer and f

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the