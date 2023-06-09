‘I took her boyfriend,’ woman gloated before love triangle turned deadly, MI cops say

A woman killed another woman she called her “best friend” after they were romantically involved with the same man, Michigan cops say.

The love triangle killing occurred around 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, in Capac, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

A man who lives at the Capac home called authorities to report an assault, indicating a woman “was not waking up,” the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found the 44-year-old female victim unconscious but still breathing in the home.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

She was taken to a hospital with “severe head trauma” and died Thursday, according to the sheriff. Her identity has not been publicly disclosed.

Raquelle Casillas, also 44, was at the home at the time of the deadly assault, according to the sheriff.

She was arrested and later charged with open murder, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said she is being denied bond.

“The female parties had been reportedly disputing on and off for days about a shared relationship with the male,” according to the sheriff.

A day before the killing, Casillas posted a photo on Facebook with another woman, who she called her “best friend.” Both women were smiling and had black eyes in the photo.

Asked in the comments why they had black eyes, Casillas responded, ‘We were fighting. I took her boyfriend.”

Capac is about 60 miles north of Detroit.

Man stabbed after he finds girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend hiding in closet, Texas cops say

30-year-old woman ambushed in fatal beating over love triangle, Georgia police say

Man hunted down ex’s boyfriend with shotgun, Georgia officials say. He got prison time