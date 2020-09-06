It took decades to build Mexico's middle class. The coronavirus could demolish it

Monica Cardenas was laid off in June from the factory where she assembled parts for helicopters and airplanes, one of millions of Mexicans who have lost work because of COVID-19. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Monica Cardenas Leal was living the Mexican dream.

As her once-sleepy hometown of Querétaro transformed into an international hub of the aerospace industry, Cardenas grew with it. The daughter of a carpenter who worked multiple jobs to put food on the table, she graduated from a state aeronautics university and went to work for a Spanish firm assembling parts for Cessna jets and Sikorsky helicopters.

Her $500-a-month salary lifted her family into Mexico's middle class.

She and her truck-driver husband took beach vacations and bought a house in the suburbs. Their children, outfitted in name-brand sneakers and braces, aspired to careers in architecture and psychology.

The coronavirus threatens to undo all of that.

The pandemic has driven Mexico into its deepest economic downturn since the Great Depression, with 12 million jobs already lost, 150,000 small businesses closed and the economy expected to contract by as much as 12.8% this year.

Officials say the crisis — spurred by declining demand for manufactured goods, the collapse of tourism and plunging oil prices — is eroding decades of slow but steady progress in building up the middle class.

Economists warn that long after the coronavirus is defeated or fades away, the economic damage will remain.

"I think this is going to be horrendous in terms of increasing inequality," said Juan Carlos Moreno-Brid, an economist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Even in the unlikely event that Mexico recovers quickly, he said, it could take until 2028 to restore the economic output of a decade earlier.

Cardenas, 36, was laid off in June as a global decline in air travel slashed demand for new planes. Two of her five siblings have also lost work.

She now spends her days desperately door-knocking in the industrial parks that blanket formerly cactus-covered hills. Even companies that pay a third of what she once earned won't call her back.

"It's overwhelming," she said. "There are so many people like me looking."

When President Obama visited Mexico in 2013, his counterpart made sure he visited Quéretaro.

Then-President Enrique Peña Nieto wanted to show off a new vision of his country — one where factories producing ever more sophisticated products afforded workers new cars, flat-screen televisions and comfortable lives in gated communities.

Linked by highways to Mexico City three hours to the south and Laredo, Texas, 10 hours to the north, Querétaro was perfectly positioned to benefit from the tariff-busting North American Free Trade Agreement.

While the 1994 deal decimated small Mexican farmers by forcing them to compete against U.S. agribusiness, it helped Querétaro lure multinational companies including Siemens, General Electric and Bombardier.

Soon workers there were earning an average of $620 a month — more than twice the national average — and the city was awash with cranes erecting high-rise office buildings, sprawling housing tracts and restaurants serving sushi, craft beer and Argentinian beef.

With the country's largest shopping mall and annual growth rates among the highest in the hemisphere, Querétaro earned a nickname: "the China of Mexico."

Fernando Trejo Reyes came looking for work from a rural community in Michoacan state two decades ago.

