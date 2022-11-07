I took an ‘abortion’ pill for my miscarriage. But it was healthcare, plain and simple.

Miscarriage and Amendment 2

Three weeks ago, my doctor in Lexington prescribed me abortion pills.

My husband and I had an early ultrasound that day for what we hoped would be our first child. We were ready and excited to become parents, but our hearts plummeted when we learned that the pregnancy we had hoped and planned for had stopped developing several weeks earlier.

Sadly, this situation is incredibly common. Around 20% of pregnancies end in miscarriage, and many women don’t find out until their ultrasound.

A pill called Cytotec (Misoprostol) helped my miscarriage progress. I took Cytotec when I was ready, from the comfort of my own home, and moved forward in my journey to motherhood.

Cytotec is an “abortion pill.” But this never felt like an abortion. There was never going to be a baby no matter how badly I wanted one. This was healthcare, plain and simple.

On Tuesday, Kentuckians will vote on Amendment 2, which aims to add explicit language to Kentucky’s constitution that it will offer no protections for abortion rights. I’m voting No.

I’m optimistic that I’ll be a mother one day. But I also hope that these healthcare options will be available if I need them again.

Katie Everson, Lexington

Amendment 2

Understand this, I am a person who will never face one of the toughest decisions imaginable. I’m a man. I have no vagina. I cannot become pregnant. So, please, consider devaluing my opinion. I understand if you do.

How can it be my place to support a constitutional amendment denying women the right to determine their own destinies? I have read the text of the proposed amendment. In the guise of protecting human life, it threatens human life – that of a fully human woman.

It is easy to assume that reproductive rights are at odds with religion. But this is not so. Many Jews, many Christians, and many other people of faith can value the life of the unborn and the life of the prospective mother.

I cannot know the difficulty a woman’s decision. But this I know … it is a decision of conscience. It is more complex than a state Constitution can fathom. It is personal! That is how it should stay. Women, alone, have the right to determine what happens with their bodies.

I offer this with deepest respect to all persons of Faith. Please join me in opposing Amendment 2 to the Kentucky Constitution.

Bill Lyon, Lexington

Forced birth

I am not a lawyer. But, last time I checked, involuntary servitude was still prohibited by the US constitution. so If the government of a state, or the nation, requires a pregnant person to provide maternal care for some nine months, against that one’s will and WITHOUT COMPENSATION, it sure looks like involuntary servitude. run the numbers, 36 weeks at 40 hours, $75/hr, and another 80 hours at time and a half, I think that comes to $327,000 plus 17% for Social Security plus 10% for health insurance comes to $415,290. This includes nothing for care after the forced birth. I do not hear the forced birth folk offering anything to compensate. And it still is involuntary.

Dick Shore, Lexington

Fayette Judge Executive

The Fayette County Judge Executive election race is an interesting contrast this year. The republican is Jon Larson, a local lawyer who lives in Lexington. He is a Rockefeller Republican and as a lawyer he has advocated for women’s rights, immigrant rights, and rights for the mentally ill. He has served on the Human Rights Commission and the Environmental Commission. He doesn’t believe in the current mainstream republican fantasies of Qanon or election denial.

His Democratic opponent lives in an affluent area of Fayette County with a high standard of living. Much of the rest of the county is much more in need of assistance.

So in this race if you are looking for the more progressive candidate you should pick the republican.

Kevin Kline

Jon Larson

I am privileged to know Jon Larson. We volunteer as mentors for Veterans Treatment Court, which Jon was instrumental in founding almost a decade ago as a path forward and second chance for veterans struggling with civilian life.

Mr. Larson has served as Judge Executive previously, doing a remarkable job. Although this office is not nonpartisan, it would be if he is elected again, as Jon believes in serving all those he represents, and helping anyone who needs his attention.A few of the many highlights in Mr. Larson’s career as a public servant are helping to save McConnell Springs and helping pass the Fairness Ordinance. He has a long history of neighborhood works, from running in 46 Bluegrass 10,000 races to linking arms with Anita Franklin’s family for Peace Marches to working with surrounding counties for thoughtful development.

If you are tired of labels and the bitter “win at any cost” nature of today’s politics and want your vote to support a true servant leader, an honorable person who lives his value of decency, Jon Larson is the choice for Fayetteville County Judge Executive.

Robert Booth, Lexington

Andy Barr’s missed opportunities

Andy Barr missed the perfect opportunity to run a positive, healing and uplifting campaign this year. After all, he is virtually unopposed, has legislative experience, has name recognition and has firmly glued himself to Trump’s very broad coattails, who supposedly can fix everything. Since he has all these bases covered, why all the loud, dark, and scary ads? Is octogenarian Nancy Pelosi really an all-powerful demon just for being “liberal”? If he supports law and order, why criticize hiring more IRS agents to speed up processing and ensure that ALL taxpayers pay their fair share and report their returns honestly? Are illegal immigration, crime, inflation and drugs new and unique American problems in the past two years? Really?

Why not run ads to soothe the American soul? Why not tell us exactly the secret of solving our problems so we can sleep soundly dreaming of our America of yesteryear? Put us children to bed without all the fears of monsters under our beds! And as you sprinkle holy water and hold up crucifixes to vanquish the Democratic vampires coming for our very souls, I am covering my ears and have worn out the mute button on my remote control.

Janice Russell, Lexington

Lexington voters line up to cast their ballot early at the Lexington Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Early voting

Last Friday I was pleased to be able to vote early because of several obligations I would have had to work around on Tuesday, the actual voting day. The process went smoothly and I came home happy. Until I brought in the mail. There was a large card from a candidate with whom I had not been familiar, so I had deliberately left that race blank. Had I had the information that was on the card, I would have voted for that candidate. I wonder if this happened to enough other people that it might have made a difference. There was also some information in the weekend paper that I wish I had had. If early voting is to continue—and I hope it does—this issue needs to be addressed.

Sylvia Davis, Lexington

Does mayor have a clue?

Please, does any one think this mayor has a clue? We can’t pick up your leaves? NO man power? Violence is out of control!!!! We are needing police/fire department help. This major thinks everything is ok??? You tell me .... OK??

W R Warren, Lexington