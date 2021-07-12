Toofaan: Mrunal Thakur on playing Ananya to Farhan Akhtar's Ajju, and being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Mrunal Thakur, who co-stars with Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan, is having a busy day chatting with the press about her film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. We manage about a 15-minute-long conversation, stretching it by just an additional minute (much to the PR agent's chagrin) about her character Ananya, her experience on set with Mehra and Akhtar, and whether Bollywood filmmakers have a habit of giving secondary roles to actresses.

Thakur carved a name for herself in the entertainment industry with the Balaji soap Kumkum Bhagya. She made her big-screen debut with Love Sonia, a drama that recounts the tale of two sisters trapped in a human trafficking ring. Thakur branched out to Bollywood with Super 30. She then went on to star opposite John Abraham in Batla House, and was seen in Karan Johar's short in Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories.

Rakeysh sir is one actor who would never put pressure on his actors. The moment actors start feeling the pressure, their performance becomes restricted. He used to say, "I got the best shot. Now let's do one last take. Do anything you want to." He wanted us to stick to the scene but gave us the freedom to do whatever we felt like. The most magical moments would come out of those shots.

Our fabulous DoP Jay Oza would centrally light the sets and there would not be much time between the wide and the close shot. He also believed that lesser time given to an actor would mean better for them to stay in the mood (of the character). I was blessed to have this dream team. Pranav Shukla, our sound designer, made sure that I wouldn't have to dub the film. There was less than a percent of the dialogue that I had to dub. When you're on a set and it's a real location, recording sound is a very difficult process. Especially in areas like Nagpada and Dongri where there's not even enough space for people to stand, we were shooting there.

There's a recurring pattern of giving female actors the secondary role or even sidelining them from the narrative, something that's visible even in your filmography. You've been paired against Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, John Abraham in Batla House, now with Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan. What are your comments on this?

Story continues

In the film, it's Ananya who pushes Aziz (to reach his goal). I'm really happy that Rakeysh sir cast me in this film and gave me such a strong role. Ananya is not just a girl who is sitting at home, waiting for her husband to come back and to cook for him. She's also a doctor, she's a professional.

Things are changing now in Bollywood. When my colleagues saw the trailer they were so happy to see that Ananya got the same screen time as Farhan. There have been trailers (of my past films) where I wasn't even in them. There are also a lot of female-centric roles being written now. Even OTT platforms have given that option. The audience is getting smarter, they want to see something real. They don't want to see the same cliched things.

What do you have to say about the significant age gap between male actors and female actors, especially in a romantic story?

I think it's a part and parcel of being in the industry. It's more of a commercial choice I feel. When I am offered a role, I look at what my character has to offer not the age difference. If the pair look good onscreen and the audience loves it, then it shouldn't be a problem.

If you had to work in a sports film or a biography, which sport or sportsperson would you pick?

I want to be a swimmer. I have been hydrophobic and that's something I really want to overcome. That's my next target. I would love to play Rupali Repale. There are so many swimmers whose journeys have not been celebrated. If someone is making that movie, please reach out to me. I'm hungry to do roles like that.

Also See: Toofan trailer: Farhan Akhtar abandons thug life for boxing in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film

Farhan Akhtar says Toofan uses boxing as a medium to comment on love and acceptance

Explained: Why film industry is rallying against proposed amendments to Cinematograph Act

Read more on Bollywood by Firstpost.