Too Short on the Significance of the 2023 Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute: 'I'm Happy to Be Here'

Too Short is talking about the significance of hip-hop ahead of music's biggest night.

While speaking with Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons during PEOPLE's 2023 Grammys red carpet broadcast on Sunday, the 56-year-old rapper and record producer explained why taking part in the award show tribute to the legendary music genre is crucial to him.

"Hip-hop is 50 years old," he said. "The people that Questlove from The Roots put together is an amazing list of people. I don't want to sit here and name them all, but it is hip-hop, and I'm just really glad to be a part of it.

The Grammy's announced on Tuesday that the musical tribute "will feature some of the biggest names in hip-hop and is part of an initiative to honor the genre's 50th anniversary, in partnership with Mass Appeal."

Added Too Short: "They asked me if I'd do it. And I'm like, 'Would I do it?' And I'm like, 'Of course, I'll do it. I'll be there.' So I'm just proud to be a part of something that I know is going to be a historical moment."

Although the full artist lineup for the much-anticipated performance has not been announced, Too Short emphasized that "the egos were not big and everyone was humble," during preparation.

"We've all known each other for so long," explained the rapper. "It's more like a family reunion. It's just family. It's very emotional to be a part of it — just to be a part of it. I wish I could jump out of my body and watch the show."

In 2021, Too Short joined forces with many of his fellow hip-hop heavyweights to create a supergroup named Mt. Westmore.

"During the quarantine I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40 going, 'Man I feel like we should do an album like me you E40, Cube, Too Short and Snoop Dogg,'" Too Short recalled during an appearance on the podcast Serch Says.

"And I'm like… 'E-40 and Too Short are from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we are like the West Coast foundation.' We sat there and was like, 'F— it, let's do it.' So, we start coming up with beats,'" he said.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.