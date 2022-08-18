Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights 2022 are weeks away: What to know before you go

Eve Chen, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Harry Potter fans are in for a treat this year during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

"For the first time ever, Death Eaters, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, will roam Hogsmeade village, looking to find others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord’s cause," during Halloween Horror Nights, the Southern California park revealed Thursday, along with its full HHN line up.

Universal Orlando Resort released all of its gory details days earlier. While Death Eaters weren't on its list, Voldemort's followers have previously appeared during the Florida resort's Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle event.

Here's what guests can expect at Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at both resorts.

This Jupiter's Claim set may look sweet, but coming from Jordan Peele's film &quot;Nope,&quot; there's bound to be something sinister, too.
What's new at Universal Studios Hollywood?

Beyond Death Eaters at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hollywood HHN guests can face their fears in eight elaborately themed haunted houses, starting Sept. 8:

  • Killer Klowns from Outer Space

  • Scarecrow: The Reaping

  • Universal Horror Hotel

  • La Llorana: The Weeping Woman

  • The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, a collaboration with The Weeknd, inspired by his 'After Hours' album

  • The Horrors of Blumhouse, which horror fans may recognize from the films "The Black Phone" and "Freaky"

  • Halloween, à la Mike Myers

  • Universal Monsters: Legends Collide

There will be three new scare zones and a new nightly show featuring the award-winning Jabbawockeez dance group.

A newly expanded Terror Tram will bring guests into nightmarish scenes on the studio backlot, including a special crossover experience from Jordan Peele's films "Nope" and "Us" on the "Nope" set that joined the park's World-Famous Studio Tour this summer.

What does Halloween Horror Nights have in Orlando?

This year's Halloween Horror Nights will feature a haunted house with a fitting theme: &quot;Halloween&quot;
Universal Orlando will lean heavily into classic Halloween themes for its 31st annual Halloween Horror Nights, which begin Sept. 2.

The fan-favorite event will feature 10 haunted houses, four of which overlap with Hollywood:

  • Bugs: Eaten Alive

  • Spirits of Coven

  • Hellblock Horror

  • Dead Man's Pier: Winter's Wake

  • Descendants of Destruction

  • Fiesta de Chupacabras

  • The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare

  • The Horrors of Blumhouse

  • Halloween

  • Universal Monsters: Legends Collide

The Florida resort will have five scare zones and two live shows: the new "Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale" and "Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire," a sequel to last year's "Halloween Nightmare Fuel" show.

In a park first, the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store will also be themed with "a collection of incredibly detailed environments inspired by the iconic Halloween haunts featured throughout the event," the park said in a release.

What dates are Halloween Horror Nights 2022?

Universal Orlando dates:

  • Sept. 2-4, 7-11, 15-18, 21-25, 28-30

  • Oct. 1-2, 5-9, 12-16, 19-23, 26-31

Universal Studios Hollywood dates:

  • Sept. 8-11, 15-18, 22-25, 29-30

  • Oct. 1-2, 6-9, 13-16, 20-23, 27-31

Tickets for both locations are on sale now.

Universal Studios Florida will host its hair-raising Halloween Horror Nights starting Sept. 2.
How much are tickets to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights?

Single-night tickets start at $73.99 at Universal Orlando. They start at $72 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Depending on the date, tickets can top $100.

Halloween Horror Nights require special tickets, separate from regular park admission.

Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights employee preview, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
What age is appropriate for Halloween Horror Nights?

Both parks post warnings on their websites advising that Halloween Horror Nights "may be too intense for young children" and are not recommended for children under age 13.

Are rides open during Halloween Horror Nights Orlando?

Select rides are available at both parks during Halloween Horror Nights.

They include Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, TRANSFORMERS: The Ride – 3D, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, among others, at Universal Orlando.

Jurassic World – The Ride, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, and Revenge of The Mummy – The Ride are among the rides available at Universal Studios Hollywood.

