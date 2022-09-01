‘Too much management’ burdens the NHS front line, warns Steve Barclay

Steve Barclay gives a speech on Thursday, in which he said: 'Staff at the centre need to streamline the administrative burden that those on the front line face' - James Manning/PA wire

Excess management has become a burden on the NHS front line, the Health Secretary has said, as he ordered a recruitment freeze across his own department.

Steve Barclay said it was a “natural place to start” in making efficiencies, as it will soon account for 40 per cent of day-to-day government spending.

On Thursday, the former Treasury minister made a call for “fewer central priorities, with a focus on those that are most impactful” across the health service.

And he said a cull of the Department of Health and Social Care and its arms-length bodies was key to reducing bureaucratic demands made on healthcare workers.

Official figures have shown a doubling in the number of staff employed by NHS England and other health service agencies since 2013. There are now more than 18,000 workers, up from 9,000 in 2013.

NHS England, which holds most of the NHS budget, has already put in place a recruitment freeze.

In his first speech as Health Secretary, also likely to be his last, Mr Barclay said both leadership candidates had signalled the need for efficiency savings across Whitehall.

Speaking at the Policy Exchange, he said: “Given the Department of Health and Social Care is expected to account for £4 in £10 of day-to-day government expenditure in the near future, it is a natural place to start to identify what can be re-prioritised to meet front line pressures.”

Mr Barclay, who has backed Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership, said the Department of Health and its arms-length bodies now cost £2.8 billion a year.

More than 53,000 people are now working in bodies where most staff do not provide direct patient care, he said.

The figures are in addition to thousands of managers and administrators working in hospitals, community settings, primary care and health research.

He said: “This is not just about cost. It is also about effectiveness. Too much management can be a distraction to the front line. Staff at the centre need to streamline the administrative burden that those on the front line face.”

Mr Barclay, a former economic secretary to the Treasury, has ordered his department to provide the costs of every team reporting to director level, in order to identify how resources are best used.

In the meantime, he has asked it to review all contracts in order to achieve savings of at least 20 per cent, rising to 80 per cent in some circumstances.

He said the moves would raise £170 million this year, and far more in future years.

An NHS spokesman said: “The NHS is already one of the most efficient health services in the world – just 2p in every NHS pound is spent on admin, compared to double that in France and four times that in the US.

“And actually, NHS England already has plans to reduce the number of posts across the organisation by up to 40 per cent and across the wider NHS, the number of statutory boards will reduce by three-quarters compared to a decade ago – going from more than 200 to just 42 and ensuring there are fewer senior management roles."