Too much ‘gaudiness’? New York mansion has Zillow Gone Wild in shambles. Take a look

The extravagant decor making up the interior of a mega mansion for sale in Saratoga Springs, New York, has sent a popular real estate social media page into a frenzy of jokes and sheer awe.

The 25,049-square-foot estate has a lot going for it, including a hefty price tag, according to the listing on Zillow.com – $17.9 million.

It makes sense considering everything packed in and around the massive property.

“Known as the “Palazzo Riggi,” this quintessential estate is the jewel of Saratoga Springs!” the listing says.

Features of this particular jewel include:

Two chef’s kitchens in the main house

“Indoor/outdoor radiant heat flooring”

Bowling alley

“23 marble medallions inlaid on the marble floors”

An “award-winning staircase”

“This home has been appointed with the finest finishes and fixtures, to include many artist hand painted murals,” the listing says.

The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom estate had fans of Zillow Gone Wild reeling all across the board – some laughing, some joking, others scratching their heads in confusion.

“The outside is amazing,” one person observed. “The inside is clear explanation of what happened to all the stuff at Pier One Imports when it closed its doors for good.”

“I feel an urge to tell this house to take it down a notch,” another expressed.

“I did not get pre qualified by Zillow but have requested an appeal!” someone said.

“I’m afraid if that were my budget, I just couldn’t aspire to that level of gaudiness,” one person commented.

“I’ve always wanted a place with a staircase in the entrance like that. It’s 100% a ‘Sound of Music’ thing,” someone tweeted.

“Very gaudy but it’s nice and clean!” another observed.

“My problem is I can never decide whether to take the left staircase or the right staircase,” one person said.

“They gave out REALLY good Halloween candy,” someone tweeted.

Saratoga Springs is 35 miles north of Albany.

