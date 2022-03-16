EDMONTON, AB, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The election of Jason Kenney's most outspoken conservative critic may be bad for his stranglehold on the UCP, but the party's policies are still a disaster for working Albertans, says Unifor.

Too little, too late: Brian Jean can’t save the UCP (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Alberta's workers want good jobs and strong public services. The UCP has proven that it can't deliver either," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "When Brian Jean eventually defeats Jason Kenney and becomes leader, nothing will fundamentally change for Albertans."

The entire UCP caucus enthusiastically supported attacks on working peoples' rights at work, included unprecedented rollbacks in health and safety regulations. In addition to being less safe at work, Bill 1 was fast-tracked by the UCP government to muzzle the political expression of Albertans.

"From deep anti-worker values to vaccine skepticism to elitist leadership, the UCP has given Albertans every reason to move on," said McGarrigle. "The UCP is too extreme and too out-of-touch under any leader to govern a changing Alberta."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/16/c5688.html