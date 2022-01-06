Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Cast: Meet The Contestants Heading To Netflix's Paradise Island
Netflix really is treating fans of its Love Island-esque reality show Too Hot To Handle, as just six months after the second season dropped, a brand new series is about to take over our lives.
With just days to go until its debut, the streaming service has unveiled the international cast of singletons who will face the ultimate test of willpower from that pesky Lana.
As ever, the frisky contestants will arrive on the paradise island for what they believe will be the hottest holiday of their lives. However, they will soon face a sex ban in a bid for them to form deeper romantic connections with each other.
With Lana always watching, they risk making a massive dent in the newly-increased prize fund should they not stick to the rules.
Ahead of the new series, get to know all of the starting contestants below...
Beaux
Age: 24
From: Kent, UK
Occupation: Legal secretary
Bio: “Beaux’s type is a cheeky chappy who can keep her entertained. She prides herself on being honest and straight to the point.”
Jaz
Age: 25
From: Virginia, USA
Occupation: Entrepreneur/model
Bio: “Jaz loves to make sure she’s dressed to the nines whether she’s going shopping or hitting the dance floor. She prefers ‘situationships’ to relationships and when things get serious, she runs away.”
Izzy
Age: 22
From: Manchester, UK
Occupation: PT
Bio: “This PT loves embracing single life. Rule-breaking Izzy went to a boarding school and was often in trouble for sneaking off to meet boys.”
Georgia
Age: 26
From: Brisbane, Australia
Occupation: Student midwife
Bio: “A serial ‘ghoster’ Georgia gets bored easily and moves on quickly. She likes nothing more than travelling the globe where she has left a trail of broken hearts behind her.”
Holly
Age: 23
From: Colorado, USA
Occupation: Student/model
Bio: “Holly is a work hard, play hard kind of gal. Although she is studying and partying at the University of Colorado her dream is to have boyfriends all over the globe.”
Truth
Age: 23
From: Texas, USA
Occupation: Student
Bio: “With a tall, athletic build and a winning smile, Truth has no difficulties in securing a team of beautiful girls for his rosta. A basketball scholar and criminology student this charmer is so used to shooting his shot and being the star player.”
Harry
Age: 29
From: Middlesborough, UK
Occupation: Tree surgeon
Bio: “Harry’s infectious laugh and persona make him the ultimate “secret” player. A self-proclaimed Harry Styles lookalike, this fun-loving party boy has charmed the ladies around the world from Thailand to Dubai as well as doing seasons in Ayia Napa and Zante.”
Stevan
Age: 26
From: LA, USA
Occupation: Model
Bio: “Stev describes himself as ‘the flirtatious, loud and obnoxious one’ and says he started his player lifestyle young – he won biggest flirt at high school!”
Nathan
Age: 24
From: Cape Town, South Africa
Occupation: Model
Bio: “Nathan has high energy levels and short attention span Nathan gets bored very easily. Nathan describes himself as an ‘international playboy’ who loves the game so he won’t be giving up his single life anytime soon.”
Patrick
Age: 29
From: Hawaii, USA
Occupation: Model / actor
Bio: “Patrick has been with girls from all over the world – ‘I’ve been in almost every country in Europe, but I’ve never stepped foot in those places’. He has a degree in botany and believes every flower is unique just like every lady.”
Too Hot To Handle season three begins streaming on Netflix on 19 January, with new episodes dropping weekly. Seasons one and two are available now.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.