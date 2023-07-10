Is Too Hot To Handle on Netflix getting a season 6?

Netflix

After what feels like forever (ok so like seven months) Too Hot To Handle is finally returning to Netflix for its fifth season, and we cannot wait to hear that classic Lana ping sound, letting us know someone has broken the rules.

In case you've not seen the series before Too Hot To Handle brings together a group of single individuals from across the globe and challenges them to form meaningful connections with each other, without engaging in physical intimacy. Anyone who breaks the rule of no physical intimacy will be fined by Lana (the series virtual assistant) and the fine will be deducted from the group's overall prize money of $200,000. And after a while those steamy kisses do start to add up.

The fifth season is set to premiere on Netflix on 14th July and after looking at the cast list we know we're in for a great season. But after season five ends will we see Lana return for a sixth helping of the series?

Netflix

Here's everything we know about a potential season six of Too Hot To Handle.

Has Too Hot To Handle season six been confirmed?

Right now we don't have official confirmation Too Hot To Handle will be arriving for a sixth season but given how successful the previous seasons have all been we can't see why a sixth season couldn't be a possibility.

Netflix usually announces the next season a month or two after the release of the previous one, season four was confirmed in February 2022, a month after season three aired and season five was confirmed in January 2023, a month after season four aired in December 2022. Given this timeline we should hopefully hear if another season of Too Hot To Handle is coming in late August or early September.

What is Too Hot To Handle season 6 about?

If season six of Too Hot To Handle is confirmed we would expect it to follow a similar pattern to previous series.

Too Hot To Handle features a group of young people from across the world who all say they struggle with emotional intimacy and forming connections. They are told they are competing in part of a new dating reality show, often it's with a challenge element to it, however this is actually a ruse and within the first day they find out they are actually on Too Hot To Handle.

Netflix

The cast are then forbidden in engaging with physical intimacy or self-gratification, in order to try and form more developed and emotional connections with their fellow cast members. If they break this rule then each sexual act or kiss is given a fine which is deducted from the group's overall prize fund of $200,000.

By the end of the series one person is usually voted as having the most self development and is awarded the remaining prize fund.

Who has been cast in Too Hot To Handle season 6?

As season six hasn't been confirmed yet we won't know who will be part of the cast. Previously the cast has been made up of contestants from across the world including the UK, the US, Canada, South Africa and Australia.

However, one person we would definitely expect to return is series narrator Desiree Burch who has done the voiceover for the past four seasons.

Too Hot To Handle season five is available on Netflix from 14th July.

