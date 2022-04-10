Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller confirms Cam Holmes split in new TikTok

Emily Miller has seemingly confirmed she and her Too Hot To Handle co-star Cam Holmes have split, via her TikTok on Saturday.

Emily appears every bit unphased, as she shifts from a glum girl realising she’s “single af” to triumphantly stripping out of her fuzzy pink onesie after she realises “it’s gonna be a hot girl summer.”

The rumour mill began turning last week after The Sun had reported that everybody’s fav couple from season two had called it quits, though both camps had remained silent until Emily’s TikTok was posted.

Despite the TikTok, fans of the pair still refuse to believe the news, with thousands in the comments suggesting the video was a joke due to Emily leaving up TikToks of them as a couple on her account.



Season one’s Nicole O’Brien was on hand however to clear up any apparent confusion, as she commented “YESSSS” to the horror of some stans.

To add to the confusion Cam posted a lengthy tribute to Emily yesterday on Instagram for her birthday captioning the video “My ❤️ happy birthday x”.

Emily and Cam first met on season 2 of everyone’s favourite personal assistant powered dating show Too Hot To Handle and quickly became “too hot” for any of their fellow contestants to handle.

Flirting up a serious storm on the show, Cam and Emily’s steamy antics lost them a whopping $21,000 of Lana’s $100,000 prize money in one night but left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend.

After landing back in the UK Cam and Emily confirmed on The Too Hot To Handle reunion show they had moved in together and have had only positive things to say about one another in the press afterward.

Back in June 2021 Cam told The Daily Mail : “'I'm literally a changed person, I went in as this serial dater, I've been single for four years and I couldn't stick to any girl. I had a lot of issues which I didn't even know I had, and the show brought it up to the surface. Even when I came home my friends and family were like, yeah, 'You're legit a different person, a different boy,' or a man, like I like to say...I don't want to sound cheesy, but there are a lot of emotions involved, there's a lot of nicer things than just sex so it wasn't just that."

Neither have openly commented on the rumours of their potential break up. Here's hoping the confusion is cleared up soon!

