This ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Couple Has Entered the Reality Show Hall of Fame

Fletcher Peters
·4 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Netflix
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Netflix

Netflix has released all 10 episodes of Too Hot to Handle Season 4, and fans are flocking to their new favorite couple. Sorry, Melinda and Peter! The fans (including myself) will always admire you, but nothing can top this season’s romance between Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the popular Netflix dating show, Too Hot to Handle introduces a concept that makes romance nearly impossible. Contestants aren’t allowed to kiss or go anywhere past that—no sex, no heavy touching, no intimate activities. Lana, an Alexa-like robot, watches over them and detracts from the collective $200,000 prize fund if anyone fools around.

Seems pretty easy to avoid these restrictions for that much money; still, the contestants fail every time. It’s a miracle that anyone still ends up in love at the end, after bickering constantly over the prize money and—gasp—not kissing for a few days! How treacherous! Jawahir and Nick did cheat (at the game, never on each other) a few times, and we love them all the more for it.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Is Officially the Messiest Reality TV Show

Spoilers ahead for Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle, including who wins the prize money.

When the show first introduced Jawahir and Nick as a potential couple, things were a little awkward. Jawahir, a professional model from Amsterdam, was still cozying up to Nigel—who was canoodling with nearly every girl in the cast. Thank goodness Jawahir came to her senses and fell for Nick immediately, because we needed a power couple this season. Nick’s technique to woo Jawahir was bizarre, though—he sang and stared at her until she fell for him. I wouldn’t recommend that any other guys try it, but it worked for Nick.

Still, awkwardness can breed true love! Through it all—from wandering eyes to Lana’s prohibiting nature—Jawa and Nick found love in a hopeless place. We all loved watching them “climax” on a paint canvas together (not really), but it was more than just sexy flirting. Jawa and Nick were always able to really walk through any of their anxieties about the show together.

They managed to stick together even when another man, Ethan, joined the cast near the end of the season. While Jawahir felt some attraction, she stayed loyal to her singing spiritual guide Nick, opening up about her attachment issues in their final date together.

The Too Hot to Handle hive has become attached to Jawahir and Nick, of course, sharing clips of their most romantic moments to the high heavens.

Though they had a bit of tough competition in the season’s other tightest couple, Seb and Kayla, Jawa and Nick prevailed, winning all the prize money Lana had to offer. It wasn’t a huge chunk of change, after plenty of flirting and smooching—just $89,000. Not bad, but it’s no Survivor-level million.

To round things off, Nick ends exactly where he started—singing terribly written tunes to his beloved Jawa. “We made it through Too Hot to Handle, we handled it all so well,” Nick hums. It’s so cringy. “And now I’m looking here into your eyes, you’re making my heart swell.” For the love of god, roll those credits.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Nick and Jawahir</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy of Netflix</div>

Nick and Jawahir

Courtesy of Netflix

But are Nick and Jawahir still together? Jury’s out on that one. Neither of them has made an official comment after the final episodes aired on Wednesday, and neither of them has posted with each other on Instagram. Jawa did, however, make a small comment about their current status on her Instagram story.

"I promise you all. You will all find out soon,” she wrote. “Bear with us and enjoy the next amazing episodes."

There aren’t a ton of reality couples that make it out of the TV world unscathed, but if anyone can, it’s Nick and Jawahir. Guys, we can’t wait any longer. Give us a sign, anything—how about writing a song together?

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Husband charged with murder after woman stabbed to death in Surrey

    A Surrey, B.C., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife earlier this month, according to police. Harpreet Kaur Gill, 40, died in hospital on Dec. 7 after she was found critically injured from multiple stab wounds. Her husband, 40-year-old Navinder Gill, was arrested at the scene in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue, but released the next day. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now revealed that Navinder Gill was re-arrested on Thursday, and the mur

  • Even Steve Bannon Thinks Trump's NFT Announcement Is Lame

    The former White House chief strategist said, “I can’t do this anymore.”

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Canada finalizes world juniors roster with some NHL adds, surprising cuts

    Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and others highlight a stacked Canadian world juniors squad looking to defend gold on home soil.

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Chris Boucher: Kyle Lowry is teammate I miss the most

    Chris Boucher says ex-Raptor Kyle Lowry is the teammate he misses the most, due to the competitive nature of Toronto's former back-court general.

  • Steelers QB Rudolph eyeing one last shot in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Never raising a fuss. Never saying the wrong thing. Third-string quarterback. Backup to Ben Roethlisberger. Spot starter. Benched in favor of an undrafted free agent. Agreeing to a one-year extension in hopes of being Roethlisberger's successor only to have the Steelers spend last spring signing one quarterback and drafting another. The years change. Rudolph's role too. His at

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Kings sign SoCal native Moore to 5-year, $21M extension

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million on Thursday. Moore, a Southern California native acquired in a trade with Toronto in February 2020, is now under contract through the 2027-28 season. The 27-year-old Moore has seven goals and 11 assists while appearing in all 32 games this season for Los Angeles, which began the day in third place in the Western Conference. Moore, who grew up in Thousand Oaks, has 107 caree