Too Hot to Handle couple Bryce and Nicole split

Too Hot To Handle couple Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O'Brien have confirmed their split.

The reality stars both featured as contestants on the Netflix dating show and although they didn't date on the show, "Nyce" did reveal they were in a committed relationship earlier this month.

However, following "quarantine and border restrictions" amid coronavirus lockdown measures and the long distances between Bryce's home in California and Nicole's homes in Ireland and London, Bryce has confirmed the couple have decided to go their separate ways.



"After the many failed attempts to reunite due to quarantine and border restrictions, we decided that moving on and remaining friends would be our best option for the time being," Bryce told PEOPLE.

"Nicole is so lovely and if under less unusual circumstances I’m sure that we could’ve had an amazing relationship! I wish her the best because she deserves it."

The comments follow Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago confirming the engagement between her and Harry Jowsey on the show's reunion was indeed fake and the couple aren't actually engaged.



It also follows David Birtwistle revealing a deleted scene between he and Chloe Veitch that never aired. "There was one [challenge] at the start we did that," he told Metro.

"We were in pairs and we had to try and get the other person’s heart rate up. So if I had the heart monitor on, my responsibility was to remain calm and to control myself in various situations. We were given some fruit and we just had to eat the fruit.

"That was a really funny one. I was partnered with Chloe [Veitch] and she made me laugh so much as she was pretending to be an animal and making animal noises as she was eating.

"I did a terrible job of trying to keep my heart rate down."

Too Hot to Handle is available to stream on Netflix.

