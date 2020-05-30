Too Hot to Handle 's Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O'Brien Split After 'Many Failed Attempts to Reunite'

Too Hot to Handle’s Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O'Brien have called it quits.

Although Hirschberg, 30, and O'Brien, 23, didn’t pursue a relationship on the steamy Netflix dating show, the pair began dating after the cameras stopped rolling — and only went public with their romance in April, after the show started airing.

However, as Hirschberg lives in Marina Del Rey, California, while O’Brien splits her time between Ireland and London, they ultimately made the decision to split.

"I can confirm that Bryce and Nicole decided mutually to split early last week after months of trying to make a long-distance relationship work,” Zack Teperman, a rep for Hirschberg, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Hirschberg also tells PEOPLE he feels they missed out on what could have been an "amazing relationship."

"After the many failed attempts to reunite due to quarantine and border restrictions, we decided that moving on and remaining friends would be our best option for the time being,” he says. “Nicole is so lovely and if under less unusual circumstances I’m sure that we could’ve had an amazing relationship! I wish her the best because she deserves it."

A source also tells PEOPLE that Hirschberg, “was spotted flirting with other women at his recent 30th birthday party last week in Los Angeles.”

In honor of his milestone birthday, the reality star partied on a boat with a group of friends, which included his costar Harry Jowsey, as well as Dillon Passage, the husband of Tiger King's Joe Exotic.

“There must have been trouble in paradise at the time as Nicole was the only cast member not to wish him a happy birthday publicly,” the source adds.

Although they had spent time together on the show, sparks flew for Hirschberg and O'Brien after filming wrapped in April 2019.

During a trip to Mexico with the whole cast, they “really bonded,” Hirschberg told OprahMag.com in April.

"He wasn't really my cuppa tea at the start," O’Brien added. "But getting to know him more and more, we formed a proper bond and connection." Although she said that the pair were being kept apart by coronavirus travel restrictions, she added that they “FaceTime all the time.”

“Looking forward to (hopefully) seeing you soon,” O’Brien wrote on May 13, alongside a photo of the pair cuddling up by the water.

“One day,” Hirschberg replied, adding two red heart emojis.