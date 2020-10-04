Too cute! Watch royal children George, Charlotte, Louis quiz Sir David Attenborough about nature

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cambridge's faces are known around the world, their voices are seldom heard. But royal fans will be delighted by a new video from Kensington Palace, which features the young royals having a question and answer session with Sir David Attenborough.

The two-and-a-half minute video, focused on the natural world, includes a short greeting, a question from each of Prince William and Duchess Kate's children and an answer from Attenborough. It was filmed at Kensington Palace in September.

"Hello David Attenborough, what animal do you think will become extinct next?" 7-year-old Prince George starts the video.

"Well, let's hope there won't be any," Attenborough replies, noting that when an animal is endangered there are things that can be done to help protect that species.

Princess Charlotte, 5, follows her elder brother's interaction greeting Attenborough and proceeded to ask her question, "I like spiders, do you like spiders too?"

"I love spiders, I'm so glad you like them," the natural historian replied enthusiastically, noting that people might be frightened of them because of their eight legs and ability to change direction quickly. But spiders are clever, he added, suggesting the young princess to watch them build a web.

And finally, Prince Louis, the youngest of the Cambridges at age 2, took his turn. "What animal do you like?" he asked. Monkeys, was the sure response from Attenborough.

Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte and nature filmmaker David Attenborough in Kensington Palace gardens after viewing his latest film.

At the end of September, the family shared photos of their children with Attenborough after an outdoor screening of his latest feature film "David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet." One of the photos featured Prince George holding the tooth of a giant shark given to him by Attenborough, which sparked a flap with the island of Malta that has since been resolved.

The British royals have long been advocates of conservation and of taking action against global climate change.

Last year, Prince William interviewed Attenborough about climate change during the annual World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.

It wasn't the last time the Duke of Cambridge partnered with Attenborough on the topic. In September 2019, Prince William and Duchess Kate participated in a naming ceremony for the United Kingdom's new polar research ship, the RSS Sir David Attenborough.

Contributing: Rasha Ali, Maria Puente

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prince George, Charlotte, Louis do Q&A with Sir David Attenborough