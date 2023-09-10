Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Venture Corporation Limited (SGX:V03)?

While Venture Corporation Limited (SGX:V03) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SGX over the last few months, increasing to S$16.09 at one point, and dropping to the lows of S$12.70. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Venture's current trading price of S$12.75 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Venture’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Venture?

Good news, investors! Venture is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is SGD17.83, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Venture’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Venture look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Venture, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 1.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since V03 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on V03 for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy V03. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Venture has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

