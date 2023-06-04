Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Uzin Utz SE (ETR:UZU)?

Uzin Utz SE (ETR:UZU), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €57.00 and falling to the lows of €49.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Uzin Utz's current trading price of €53.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Uzin Utz’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Uzin Utz?

According to my valuation model, Uzin Utz seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Uzin Utz today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €59.61, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Uzin Utz’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Uzin Utz look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Uzin Utz. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in UZU’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on UZU, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Uzin Utz, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Uzin Utz you should be aware of.

