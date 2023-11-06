Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Star Media Group Berhad (KLSE:STAR)?

Star Media Group Berhad (KLSE:STAR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Star Media Group Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Star Media Group Berhad?

Star Media Group Berhad appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 68.19x is currently well-above the industry average of 14.85x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Furthermore, Star Media Group Berhad’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Star Media Group Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Star Media Group Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in STAR’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe STAR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on STAR for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for STAR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Star Media Group Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Star Media Group Berhad you should know about.

