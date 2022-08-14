Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)?

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Sensient Technologies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Sensient Technologies Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sensient Technologies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $100.50, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Sensient Technologies’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Sensient Technologies?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Sensient Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 32%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SXT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SXT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Sensient Technologies (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

