Is It Too Late To Consider Buying RS Group plc (LON:RS1)?

RS Group plc (LON:RS1), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on RS Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is RS Group Worth?

Great news for investors – RS Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £11.65, but it is currently trading at UK£7.56 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, RS Group’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of RS Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 28% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for RS Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since RS1 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RS1 for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RS1. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

