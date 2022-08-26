Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV)?

While Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$22.82 and falling to the lows of AU$19.27. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Premier Investments' current trading price of AU$21.17 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Premier Investments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Premier Investments Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.61x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.48x, which means if you buy Premier Investments today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Premier Investments should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, Premier Investments’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of Premier Investments look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Premier Investments, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -0.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, PMV appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on PMV, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PMV for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on PMV should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

