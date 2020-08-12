Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)?

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Park-Ohio Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Park-Ohio Holdings

What is Park-Ohio Holdings worth?

Park-Ohio Holdings is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 53.43x is currently well-above the industry average of 26.93x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Park-Ohio Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Park-Ohio Holdings generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Park-Ohio Holdings’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in PKOH’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe PKOH should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PKOH for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for PKOH, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Park-Ohio Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Park-Ohio Holdings (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

If you are no longer interested in Park-Ohio Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Story continues