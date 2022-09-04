Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC)?

While Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Lifestyle Communities’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Lifestyle Communities Still Cheap?

Lifestyle Communities is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Lifestyle Communities’s ratio of 19.47x is above its peer average of 10.35x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Real Estate industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Lifestyle Communities’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Lifestyle Communities generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Lifestyle Communities' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LIC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe LIC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LIC for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LIC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Lifestyle Communities you should be mindful of and 1 of these doesn't sit too well with us.

If you are no longer interested in Lifestyle Communities, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

