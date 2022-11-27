Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Ichor Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Ichor Holdings Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Ichor Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Ichor Holdings’s ratio of 11.04x is below its peer average of 17.47x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Semiconductor industry. What’s more interesting is that, Ichor Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Ichor Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Ichor Holdings, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ICHR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ICHR, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ICHR for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Ichor Holdings and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Ichor Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

