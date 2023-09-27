Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)?

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Halfords Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Halfords Group?

The stock is currently trading at UK£2.00 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 34% compared to my intrinsic value of £1.49. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Halfords Group’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Halfords Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 84% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Halfords Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? HFD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe HFD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HFD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for HFD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Halfords Group, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Halfords Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

