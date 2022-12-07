Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN)?

While Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the LSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Genuit Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Genuit Group Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16.21% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Genuit Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £2.72, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Genuit Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Genuit Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Genuit Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 34%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GEN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GEN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Genuit Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Genuit Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Genuit Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

