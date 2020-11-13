Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Gentrack Group Limited (NZSE:GTK)?

Gentrack Group Limited (NZSE:GTK), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NZSE. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Gentrack Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Gentrack Group worth?

According to my valuation model, Gentrack Group seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Gentrack Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is NZ$1.59, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Gentrack Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Gentrack Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Gentrack Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 74%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GTK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GTK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Gentrack Group, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

